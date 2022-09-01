The Wagga bar scene is about to get shot in the arm this weekend as Que Bar is reborn as Tilly's.
The revamped venue is being launched by Harry and Meagan Vearing who are looking to offer the city a different kind of late night bar experience.
Advertisement
"The deck, good vibes, good atmosphere, good food and cocktails, that's our biggest draw, with entertainment laid over the top," Mr Vearing said.
"It's not par for the course for the rest of Wagga."
In other news:
The Vearings took on the project after the Victoria Hotel was sold earlier this year.
Mr Vearing worked at the Vic for 19 years and the previous owners, who retained ownership of Que bar, offered them the chance to get into business for themselves.
"We couldn't really knock that opportunity back, they don't come around very often," Mr Vearing said.
The pair have a strong hospitality and events background, Mrs Vearing spent six years with Uneke Warehouse, and they're trying to create a bar they'd want to drink at, while still catering to the current clientele.
"The club will remain a club, that side of things will carry on. We've provided a bit of a space out [on the deck] for the over 30s, so everyone can cohabitate," he said.
Tilly's will operate Thursday-Sundays with a full kitchen, new tapas-style menu, a wide range of cocktails and live music in the front bar.
"We just want people to go 'wow, there's a place in Wagga for me to go'. As someone who's been in the late night space as long as I have, there's definitely a group of people that aren't even coming out since COVID," Mr Vearing said.
"They've made themselves comfortable at home and I think this will give them a reason to come out."
The Vearings named the bar after their young daughter as they look to build a business for her future, they said.
"We didn't want it to have a club name, we wanted it to be someone again. We wanted a strong female name," he said.
"Tilly's could be something to anybody, it could be a wedding venue, it could be where you have your 50th, it could be a cafe or it could be a club and that's what we are, a bit of everything."
Importantly, it'll be a local-run hospitality venue, free of pokies.
"You see the sign out the front, 'locals for locals', and that's the idea ... it's not owned by some big corporate mob, it's owned by us just trying to build a future," Mr Vearing said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.