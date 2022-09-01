Young eyes off rare grand final berth

Young are hopeful they will be at full strength as they look to book their place in the Group Nine grand final for the first time in 24 years.
Cherrypickers captain-coach Nick Cornish didn't train on Tuesday night due to illness but doesn't expect to have any changes despite Nayah Freeman and Jake Walker both failing to finish their 24-18 win over Temora on Sunday.
"I think everyone is right to play," Cornish said.
"Nayah said his shoulder is feeling fine and Walks have been cleared so I think everyone should be right."
Young haven't played in a grand final since 1998, the longest streak of any Group Nine club since boundary changes in the early 1970s.
However the lack of success isn't something Cornish was even aware of after only linking with the club last year.
After conceding the first 14 points, Gundagai scored the next 36 to win the only clash between the two clubs after their round 14 was abandoned due to the flooding of Anzac Park.
However after a couple of tough wins against Temora Cornish believes his side is well placed heading into the major semi-final at Anzac Park.
"We just have to play like we did for those first 50 minutes against Temora and maintain it and not have that lapse like we did," he said.
"The break didn't help us but we just can't have that lapse for 20 minute periods as although I thought Temora's attack was a lot better Gundagai do have a lot more strike.
"You just can't have those lapses."
Temora also made plenty of inroads right through Young's middle but Cornish was pleased by how the side adjusted last week.
"We will tidy that up, we probably had a pretty slow 15 or 20 with the middle there but we turned it around not too badly," he said.
He's looking forward to finally getting another crack at Gundagai after dominating early in their first match up.
"As long as it's (Anzac Park) playable then I'm confident," Cornish said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
