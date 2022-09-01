Rock music enthusiasts who had been gearing up to attend the Sunset Sounds concert will now have to wait two-to-three weeks for a refund as the agency behind the event pulls the pin on it.
In a statement put out on Empire Touring's Facebook page, the agency said it was forced to cancel due to complications following its 2021 postponement to November of this year and supply chain issues.
Wagga resident Vanessa Jennings is one of hundreds of residents who will have to wait for their tickets to be refunded, but it's not just the money she is upset about.
"We had already purchased tickets and the date had already been changed once. I personally am really sad and the eight other people I bought tickets for are devastated too," Mrs Jennings said.
Mrs Jennings had friends coming to the event from Leeton, Echuca and Nowra as she had gone in previous years and was impressed.
"I had literally told everyone I knew," she said.
"Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) holds this event every year and it's a great chance to spend a lovely spring evening with friends and family. We are really disappointed that the event is cancelled.
"The MTC does a brilliant job hosting large events like this. I hope that MTC gets a chance to host something again soon as we will certainly support it."
The initial festival line-up included Aussie artists such as former Cold Chisel guitarist Ian Moss, country music favourite Shannon Noll and Kate Ceberano.
Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Jason Ferrario said they were also disappointed to learn of the cancellation.
"We're disappointed Empire Touring has decided to cancel Sunset Sounds. There have been issues with supply chains, access to technicians, equipment and even some changes to the lineup due to the original postponement," he said.
Despite the cancellation, Mr Ferrario said the MTC will welcome the concert back in the future if the opportunity arises.
"Those who purchased tickets can expect an email from Ticketek which will explain the refund process of the tickets. This could take two to three weeks due to staffing issues at Ticketek like a lot of other businesses.
