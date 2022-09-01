The Daily Advertiser

Empire Touring cancels Wagga's Sunset Sounds 2022 due to issues, complexities

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 1 2022 - 12:15pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunset Sounds 2022 Wagga cancelled due to postponement complications and chain stall supply issues. Picture supplied

Rock music enthusiasts who had been gearing up to attend the Sunset Sounds concert will now have to wait two-to-three weeks for a refund as the agency behind the event pulls the pin on it.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.