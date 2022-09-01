Wagga City looks to experience in second grade

Wagga City have almost had a new face in the number 10 role throughout their strong campaign in second grade but Ben Schreiber will retain the role for Saturday's grand final.
The Boiled Lollies have done plenty of tinkering with their playmaking ranks, but coach Michael Kanck is pleased to have an unchanged line out against Griffith at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Advertisement
"We're feeling pretty good and unchanged from when we last played Griffith so we're ready to go and confident with our structures," Kanck said.
"It's about trying to get that right balance between the most competitive team and also looking after the guys who have played a lot this year.
"There's some tough decisions to be made as we went through 67 different people in second grade this year, including 11 different starting five-eighths so it has definitely been a squad mentality but we believe we've got the best fit."
READ MORE
The two sides finished one-two on the ladder but there has been a big difference between the two throughout the season.
Wagga City scored a 26-17 win at Conolly Rugby Complex in round one before blowing the Blacks away with an 86-0 win at Exies Oval.
They then took a 37-0 win a fortnight ago to secure their grand final place.
Despite an imposing record Kanck expects a much tougher showing with the title on the line.
"We're expecting more from Griffith that's for sure," he said. "I think the for and against this season has been about 149-17 over three games but that means nothing coming into this weekend as I don't think we've come across a fired up and motivated Griffith team, which we expect this weekend."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.