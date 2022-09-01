Five years after closing its doors to the public, an iconic Temora hotel has come back to life.
The Railway Hotel located in Temora's CBD held its grand opening on Thursday after almost two years of extensive renovations.
The hotel's marketing and events manager, Shontayne Ward, welcomed people from Wagga to come and experience the "vibe and atmosphere" of the revitalised establishment.
After purchasing the hotel in late 2020, Peter and Pat Ward have grand plans for the 114-year-old pub, including installing a fine-dining "Red Door" restaurant.
Initially only the bar will operate, although it is no ordinary setup with 11 beers and one cider on tap.
The hotel is expected to dish up its first pub feed when the kitchen is completed by month's end.
"We will have pub-style meals, but a notch up from usual," Ms Ward said.
"We also have a big pizza oven and hope to offer some gourmet pizzas as well."
In a marked shift from other hotels in the town, the hotel owners also plan to introduce outdoor seating on the main street, subject to council approval.
It's understood that could take place as early as next week.
Ms Ward said a "large investment" has been put into the project since the hotel changed hands almost two years ago.
"It is an old hotel that we've now modernised, so it has a new look and feel," she said.
"It's also a great example of what can be done with an old hotel.
"This is what you can achieve if you've got a dream to renovate something and put in some effort."
