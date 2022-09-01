The Daily Advertiser

The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken is not taking an injury-plagued East Wagga-Kooringal lightly

MM
By Matt Malone
September 1 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken. Picture by Les Smith

The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken is wary of the wounded Hawk, declaring East Wagga-Kooringal often play their best with their backs against the wall.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.