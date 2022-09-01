The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken is wary of the wounded Hawk, declaring East Wagga-Kooringal often play their best with their backs against the wall.
The Magpies will be out to qualify for their first grand final appearance since 2015 when they take on the Hawks in Saturday's preliminary final at Robertson Oval.
TRYC kept their season alive with a 28-point win over North Wagga last Sunday for the right to face a wounded Hawks group, who finished their second semi-final loss to Marrar with just 17 players on the ground.
A number of key Hawks finished the game injured on the interchange bench potentially swinging momentum the Magpies' way for this Saturday.
There has been no more than six points separate the two teams in their three previous encounters this season and the one thing Aiken is taking from those is the Hawks' never say die attitude.
"The one thing I do take from it is that East Wagga never lay down. They keep coming right 'til the end," Aiken said.
" Again, it comes back to if we don't take our opportunities and put them away if we have that opportunity then they'll keep coming because that's how they play, they play with their backs against the wall, they seem to play better under duress and under pressure.
"All this stuff that's been happening this week, they froth on that.
"They'd be thinking we'll be like we've got these blokes, they've got injuries and they've got stuff going on internally but for some reason East Wagga seem to thrive on that and seem to be better than any other side in the comp when they've got blokes missing or they've got blokes down, they seem to find a way to win still.
"Look, we've got to be mindful of that but at the end of the day, we're focusing on what we can control, what we can get done and what's happening in our own backyard, not what's going on with East Wagga because at the end of the day we've got to beat them with the 21 blokes they put on the paddock and if we don't play good footy we won't anyway."
Aiken also rejected the notion that the momentum had swung TRYC's way since the weekend.
"Not really, because it can easily change once you start playing," he said.
"You just don't knowing what's going to happen in the first quarter with injuries, the decisions that get made, how blokes turn up. If we don't settle better than they do, they can easily have the momentum straight up.
"If they get in front by enough, put us under pressure, anything can happen. Footy's a funny game. It goes in ebs and flows, we need to be up and about. Last week's last week."
Aiken believes the key to victory on Saturday will be settling into the occasion and taking opportunities when they present.
"Last week against Marrar they were good in the first quarter and I thought here we go East Wagga's got a chance but it's having the ability to sustain that for four quarters consistently and that's the key to winning finals, playing in grand finals and winning them as well," he said.
"It's having those blokes who are able to settle early, take their opportunities and put the score on the board because there's no pressure like scoreboard pressure.
"You can have pressure around the ground as much as you like but if you're putting a score on the board and every time they look up and they're three, four, five goals down.
"We're going to go in with the same game plan and same mentality as we did when we played them two weeks ago and when we played North Wagga. It's not rocket science, it's the basics, the fundamentals, the pressure around the footy. If your pressure's up and everyone across the ground is doing the same thing, a lot of it takes care of itself. "
The Magpies will get the chance to bring back accomplished footballer David Pieper, who is right to return from a quad injury.
Aiken says that will force a tough call at selection.
"He's right to go. We'll look at what we need to take in, where he fits into it all," he said.
"He's available. At this stage, he's close. He's going to be valuable to us around stoppages...he gives us another midfield rotation so it's a tough decision to make (Thursday night).
"We'll sit down and pick our best side and hopefully it's good enough."
