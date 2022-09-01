Nurses from smaller hospitals across the Riverina have walked off the job for the first time, protesting for better working conditions.
Nurses at Coolaman-Ganmain Hospital participated in the industrial action, also calling for nurse to patient ratios and better pay.
Registered nurse and Coolamon branch secretary for the Nurses and Midwives Association (NMA) Eyvett Price said the strike was a last resort for the staff.
She said there were just 22 nursing staff in the small hospital. At night, there are two nurses left to attend to nine patients and man the emergency department.
"We're frustrated that we've had to go this far. It's the only way the government will hear us," she said.
"I think someone will die and then they'll realise how desperate we are."
Tumut Hospital nursing staff only stopped for an hour at the last industrial action, but joined for the full 24 hours this time.
NMA Wagga Base Hospital branch delegate Natalie Ellis said nurses at smaller hospitals were the ones to feel the full effects of staff shortages.
She said NSW needed to implement nurse to patient ratios to provide a safer environment for patients and for nurses.
"Small sites are hurting. If they're short, it might mean there's only six on in the whole hospital in the shift," she said.
"And if you don't have the skill mix, that makes a massive difference to the services you can provide safely in that shift."
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the current nursing hours per patient day and birthrate plus worked.
"[It allows] for a range of issues, such as patient acuity, complexity of care considerations and the clinical judgement of professional nursing and midwifery unit managers to allocate staff based on patient requirements," she said.
"This helps hospitals calculate the minimum number of nurses needed to deliver safe and effective care."
But NMA vice-president for Wagga Karen Hart said the workload was so unmanageable, it was pushing nurses away.
She said she spoke to a nurse helping to cover shifts in Wagga who was not aware NSW did not have nurse to patient ratios before she accepted the role.
"We said to her 'will you come back?' and she said 'no'," Ms Hart said.
"She said she will make it known to the agency she will only go to other states that have ratios. Currently Western Australia and New South Wales don't."
There are 190 nursing and midwifery job vacancies across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
Nurses and midwives across NSW participating in the strike won't return to work until 7am on Friday, September 2.
