Recreational fishers will have to kiss and throw back any Murray cod and crayfish they catch from Thursday, as the season closes until summer.
Acting Program Leader Fish Stocking & Enhancement Operations Matthew McLellan said the Murray Cod fishery is closed for three months every year to protect these "iconic native species".
"Murray Cod cannot be taken in inland waters from September to November inclusive, which is their breeding season, except in Copeton and Blowering dams," Mr McLellan said.
"Murray Cod are a prized catch of freshwater fishers and are native to the Murray Darling Basin.
"They are Australia's largest freshwater fish, growing up to 1.8m in length and weighing up to 50 kg."
The Murray cod fishery is closed every year to protect the species during its breeding season and the Murray crayfish fishery is closed to each year to protect them during its dormant period.
Murray Crayfish can only legally be fished in specified waters of the Murray and Murrumbidgee rivers from 1 June to 31 August.
Murray Crayfish are the largest freshwater spiny crayfish in NSW, growing up to three kilograms in weight.
They are slow-growing animals and may take up to nine years until they reach their legal length of 10 cm.
"NSW recreational freshwater fishing laws are designed to protect, conserve and improve our fisheries resources for future generations," Mr McLellan said.
Information on freshwater fishing rules can be found in the NSW Recreational Fishing Guide from DPI Fisheries offices, bait and tackle shops, fishing licence agents or via our website https://bit.ly/3AWEPrp.
Suspected illegal fishing should be reported to the Fishers Watch Phoneline on 1800 043 536 or via the online form - https://bit.ly/38lU4OB.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
