The Daily Advertiser

The Department of Primary industries announces the end of Murray cod and cray fishing season

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
September 1 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray cod and crayfish season is oevr for another year. File Shot

Recreational fishers will have to kiss and throw back any Murray cod and crayfish they catch from Thursday, as the season closes until summer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.