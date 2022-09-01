The Daily Advertiser

More disciplined Blacks look to relish underdogs tag

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
September 1 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Griffith captain Blake Theunissen believes the team's improved discipline has helped them return to the grand final stage for the first time in eight years. Picture by Liam Warren

Blake Theunissen admitted it took him plenty of time to adjust to the captaincy role at Griffith but now he's looking to lead the club to a drought-breaking victory.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.