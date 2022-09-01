More disciplined Blacks look to relish underdogs tag

Blake Theunissen admitted it took him plenty of time to adjust to the captaincy role at Griffith but now he's looking to lead the club to a drought-breaking victory.
The Blacks are through to their first grand final since winning the 2014 decider.
He's hoping they can relish the underdogs tag to get the better of Wagga City at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
"The club is feeling as good as you can feel and there is every reason to be optimistic even coming up against a quality side like City," Theunissen said.
"There is a reason they remained unbeaten for pretty much three years but to say we've gone close four times over the last two years is a bit of an understatement.
"In the beauty of a grand final anything is possible, especially when you are coming in with such big underdog hopes.
"Everyone seems in really good spirits at the moment."
The 28-year-old has spent the last four years in Griffith after getting his first taste of grand finals in Bendigo after leaving his native South Africa in 2014.
After replacing Mitch White as captain, the prop thought he struggled to juggle focusing on his own performance as well as bringing the side together, but like the Blacks feels like he's found his feet in the back end of the year.
"At first it was quite daunting to accept that role while I was filling in for our long-term captain," Theunissen said. "I used to feel like my personal game suffered being captain as I felt like I had to control myself a lot more, I have to be the level head on the field rather than being the mongrel that I can be, but once I figured a happy balance it just clicked.
"If it's not broke don't fix it so I kept that role and we've just gone from strength to strength.
"It's been a lot easier as the season has gone on, especially with the club that we have."
Theunissen has also been impressed with how the club's discipline has improved this season.
It's something he believes has really held them in good stead to make it through to the grand final.
"One thing I feel Griffith has managed to pull out of this season is our discipline," Theunissen said.
"We've been one of the more disciplined teams in the comp as opposed to our reputation as quite an undisciplined team. In my first two years with the club we ended the season with 15 or so yellow cards while this year we're probably under five yellow cards for the season. That is quite an achievement from the whole club in general."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
