A gunman is on the loose after holding up a Riverina service station in a late-night robbery.
Police are appealing for help from the public in identifying and locating the robber, who entered the Junee Shell around 11.20pm on Wednesday armed with a firearm.
The service station attendant was threatened with the weapon, police say, as the armed bandit demanded cash.
Unable to crack the till himself, the thief grabbed the entire thing and fled from the Illabo Road service station on foot.
Police established a crime scene at the Shell, which was subject to forensic examination, and investigators have now released a description of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the robbery.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, standing between 180cm and 195cm tall, with a solid build. The man was wearing all black clothing and a face mask.
CCTV or dashcam footage from the nearby streets, and Knight and Queen streets between 11pm and 11.30pm, is being sought by police.
Anyone with relevant footage or information is urged to contact police by calling the Wagga station on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
