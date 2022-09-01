Griffith riding the wave in third grade

Griffith have hit their best form in finals and now have one more win in their sights.
The Blacks did not win a game in third grade this season after Waratahs' withdrawal made it a four-team competition, but after coming through two thrilling finals are looking to get the better of Wagga City to start a massive day for the club on a winning note.
A try in the dying seconds was just enough to take a 29-25 win over CSU and set up a clash with Wagga City at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Coach Sam McLeod has been impressed with the spirit the team is playing with in finals and is looking for another big display.
"Having someone out there like Kapeli Scanlan who dislocated his shoulder last week and with five minutes to go, he can barely move his arm, but he was still out there making tackles," McLeod said. "We have come from not winning a game all season to be sitting with two wins in the finals. I'm incredibly proud of these boys."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
