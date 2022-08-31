The Daily Advertiser

ON THE PACE: New name, new beginning at Wingate Farm

August 31 2022
NEW START: The Warrawee Needy-Eyes Of Courage filly was the first born under the new Wingate Farm banner.

THE first foal has arrived days before Jake Stockton takes the reins at Wingate Farm.

