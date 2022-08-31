ON THE PACE: New name, new beginning at Wingate Farm

THE first foal has arrived days before Jake Stockton takes the reins at Wingate Farm.
Stockton, who starts his lease of Yirribee Pacing Stud on Thursday, elected to rename the stud as he looks to put his own mark on it.
"It's a new name for a new start, new people and new management," Stockton said. "We wanted to bring our own thing."
Stockton has an option to buy the property from Rod Woodhouse but is yet to sell his property at Alfredtown.
He will breed 27 of his own mares and expects to have almost 100 on-farm mares.
The first foal was a Warrawee Needy filly from Eyes Of Courage making her a half-sister to group one winner Ameretto.
"She's a ripper," Stockton said. "A good type and a good size so it's not a bad start."
Two former Riverina horsemen tasted group one success at Menangle on Saturday.
Mark Pitt drove First Responder to victory in Nutrien 2YO Colts and Geldings Final.
It provided Victorian trainer Emma Stewart with her 100th group one win.
Nathan Jack then combined with Wayne Potter with The Locomotive in the Nutrien Mixed Sex Trotters Final.
He was also second in the two-year-old fillies final.
IMPRESSIVE last-start winner El Camino is heading to Melton.
After a 45.3-metre victory at Leeton last week, the two-year-old has drawn five for trainer-driver James McPherson on Saturday night.
THE two Riverina hopefuls in the Waratah Series Final at Menangle on Saturday have drawn next to each other.
After winning the heat at Wagga last week, Romanee will start from barrier five for David Kennedy and Rodney Coelli with God Bless You, who finished a halfneck away, has drawn six for Jon Ponsonby and Blake Micallef.
PEACEFUL made it two wins on the trot with an impressive victory at Menangle on Tuesday.
The first foal of millionaire mare Frith, who is owned and bred by Dianne Kelly, backed up a tight win at Penrith when resuming from a spell with a 27.5-metre win.
She clocked a mile rate of 1:52.4 in the process.
Michael Boots also tasted success on the card as an owner with The Iron Lady bouncing back to winning form.
MACARENI Madi made a quick impression in her new stable.
After doing all of her racing for Bruce Harpley, who bred and owns the three-year-old filly with his wife Tash, Macareni Madi was a big winner at Bathurst for Goulburn trainer Brad Hewitt.
Macareni Madi won by 10.7 metres to bring her record to four wins and eight placings from 16 starts.
WAGGA will hold a nine-race card on Friday.
The first is at 12.37pm.
Albury then races Tuesday with the first round of NSW Breeders Challenge heats for the three-year-olds.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
