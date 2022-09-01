The Daily Advertiser

Temora coach Meg Reinhold says that her team has been hard at work this week looking to avenge Saturday's disappointing loss to North Wagga

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 1 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora coach Meg Reinhold says her side has put Saturday's loss behind them as they look to face CSU for the last spot in the Farrer League A grade grand final. Picture by Les Smith

Temora will be looking for a fast return to form as they look to secure their spot in the Farrer League A grade grand final when they face Charles Sturt University in a preliminary final on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.