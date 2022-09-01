Temora will be looking for a fast return to form as they look to secure their spot in the Farrer League A grade grand final when they face Charles Sturt University in a preliminary final on Saturday.
The Kangaroos led 28-22 at half-time against North Wagga on Saturday, however were run over the top of in the second half with Temora coach Meg Reinhold confident her side will be looking to avenge that performance this weekend against the Bushsows.
"Yeah absolutely we are bouncing back," Reinhold said.
"We are working on a few things that happened from the weekend and we are just moving on from it and learning from these things.
"We are just going at training hard this week."
Reinhold said that the Bushsows are a different challenge to the Saints, and that they will need to adjust their preparation in order to match it with CSU.
"North Wagga and CSU are completely different," she said.
"It's a different game again, but we are just working on the short and sharp stuff.
"Finals is definitely a different game and we just need to playing by the umpires and playing netball like we have all year which we didn't do on the weekend."
The Kangaroos have had an edge over the Bushsows so far this season after taking a narrow 49-46 win earlier in the season before putting in a great performance in round 15 taking the victory 62-42.
Reinhold said her side would look to take what they had learnt from those games into Saturday's clash.
"They're very fast so just stopping that ball in defence is going to be a big thing," she said.
"They have got a tall shooter, so if we can stop it from getting down to their shooting end that would be great."
The loss against the Saints was only the Kangaroos second loss of the whole year and Reinhold says her side definitely still has the confidence to go all the way.
"We have got a second chance and we are going to give it all we've got this week," she said.
"We can't leave anything as we don't get a second chance now.
"We want to win and we know we can, so we have just got to play like we have been and work on the things that we needed to work on from the game on the weekend."
One particular aspect that Reinhold would like to see worked on is the Kangaroos ability to make the most of their turnovers.
"When we get our turnovers we just need to make sure that we execute that," she said.
"We had lots of turnovers, but we were cautious of where we were passing.
"We had as much of the ball as they did, but we just threw it away."
Temora also had a successful outing at the Marilyn Brooks Medal on Wednesday night with the Kangaroos' Halle Derrick finishing runner-up to Coleambally's Sarah Hooper while Derrick, Meg Reinhold and Abbey Reinhold were included in the Farrer League's team of the year.
