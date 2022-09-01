The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon's Allister Clarke says that his side took a lot of positives out of their narrow loss and will look to bounce back strongly against Turvey Park on Sunday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 1 2022 - 2:30am
Coolamon's Allister Clarke is confident his side will bounce back strongly against Turvey Park on Sunday.

Coolamon remains confident they are still in the race for the Riverina League premiership despite now facing sudden death football which begins with a semi-final against Turvey Park on Sunday.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

