Coolamon remains confident they are still in the race for the Riverina League premiership despite now facing sudden death football which begins with a semi-final against Turvey Park on Sunday.
The Hoppers led at three-quarter-time against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Saturday, however were unable to hold onto their lead and will now face the red-hot Bulldogs.
Coolamon's Allister Clarke was one of the Hoppers best in the loss and said the group probably felt most disappointed in the fact they believed they had let a win slip through their fingers.
"We were mostly disappointed because for so long we actually played quite well," Clarke said.
"Particularly compared to our record against Ganmain, they're obviously a really good side and have a big core group that have played together for a long time.
"To have pushed them for so long and then put ourselves in a position where we were in the lead and I think had them on the back foot for a little bit there we were really happy with.
"We gave ourselves a shot to move straight into the next week and be playing Collingullie but we just couldn't quite get there."
Despite having a disappointing last quarter, Clarke was confident that the group had rebounded well and were looking forward to bouncing back strongly on Sunday.
"I think we walked away from it excited about this week and having the next chance because we know we are still playing good footy," he said.
"We have just got to make sure we can continue doing the right things for longer and giving ourselves a good chance there.
"The group is feeling quite good and we got together on Monday and had a bit of a recovery session.
"With a Sunday game this week we will do Wednesday and Friday training, so it was probably good to get together a little bit earlier in the week and get around each other and see how we are all feeling."
While Clarke didn't get a chance to have a look at their opponents on Sunday, he was full of praise for the young Turvey side.
"We played them probably five weeks ago and they've got a great group and they play a good brand of footy," he said.
"They're probably one of the younger groups and a really skilful team, so I think that's why they're so dangerous.
"They've got some really good midfielders and a really good spine."
The Hoppers are likely to welcome back both Braeden Glyde and Jayden Carroll for the must-win semi-final while co-coach Jake Barrett is doing everything in his power to get up for the clash.
While it is unlikely that Barrett will have many midfield minutes on Sunday, Clarke is confident the Hoppers can cover the loss.
"We sort of adjusted to it pretty well on the weekend," he said.
"But through the midfield myself, Shae (Darcy), Al Carroll, Jerry Maslin and Sykesy (Jeremy Sykes) are going to have to balance it out.
"Then maybe there's guys who at points through the year have had small periods of time on-ball might have to play more of an influential role just to make sure that we balance it out.
"It's warmer days and Narrandera is a big deck, so it's not just going to be your three midfielders it's how far deep you can go to make sure you have guys fit and able to go right through."
This is Clarke's first year at the Hoppers following a seven year stint at Sydney University and he has enjoyed playing country footy and was especially impressed by the turnout on Saturday.
"It was really good," he said.
"I'm loving playing country community footy this year and particularly getting the first taste of it in finals.
"I'd be expecting that every week of finals from here that it's going to be getting bigger whether we are playing in it or not, but it's been really good and I'm loving that."
This is also the Hoppers first finals series since 2019 and Clarke said the group was excited to be in finals again and looking to receive some rewards after the effort put in over the past three seasons.
"I think as a club we're very excited to be in the finals and as a playing group to be representing Coolamon," he said.
"There would be other clubs that would be up there with us, but we are one of the best represented clubs and get a lot of people to come along and watch our games.
"It's pretty cool for us as players to have that support and to play those games with the big rivalries and really good supporter bases going against each other at Narrandera.
"It makes for pretty enjoyable footy that's for sure."
