The people of Gundagai have said goodbye to Australia's last mounted postie.
Bruce Dennis was farewelled this week following his recent passing at the age of 94.
Don Smith, 84, met Bruce when he was just nine years old at the Gundagai Show and the pair struck up a lifelong friendship.
"He was a very likeable man and a reliable postie," Mr Smith said.
He recalled how it all began for Mr Dennis when he started work at the old Postmaster General's office in Corowa shortly after World War II.
"He started work down there and after a year or two he was transferred back here to Gundagai [in 1950]," Mr Smith said.
"At the time you could choose to deliver the mail with a pushbike, but Bruce wanted a horse," Mr Smith said.
The years went by and despite the increasing prevalence of motorbikes by posties elsewhere, Mr Dennis refused to change with the times.
"He never held a licence and decided he would stay on a horse until the day he retired," Mr Smith said.
"He was a stubborn old fellow but a good one and everybody loved him."
"He also loved his horses."
During his career he also featured on the once popular television show, Ask the Leyland Brothers.
After 35 years, Mr Dennis finally decided to retire in 1985.
"Things were getting a bit modern and he could see the writing on the wall," Mr Smith said.
His niece Helen Clack also has fond memories of the man.
"He was a very caring and generous man," Mrs Clack said.
"Every time us kids went to see him, we were always shouted money."
Mrs Clack said he was also a no-nonsense man.
She also fondly recalled how he would knock off work each day.
"After he finished he would ride his horse up over the hill towards home past the pub where he would pop in for an ale every afternoon," Mrs Clack said.
"Then the horse would take him home," he said.
Apart from his work as a postie, Mrs Clack said her uncle also loved his birds and was heavily involved with the local chook show.
Former Gundagai mayor Abb McAlister also reflected on the life of a great bloke.
"He was a town icon and a true Aussie gentleman," Mr McAlister said.
"He was always friendly to everyone and didn't have an enemy in the world."
"Bruce was a hard worker who got up early, got his horse ready and did his job."
During his daily mail run, Mr Dennis would travel up to 32 kilometres on horeseback.
Mr McAlister recalled how children across town loved him.
"Everyday my children would wait to hear him blow his whistle when he had put mail in the letterbox," he said.
Mr McAlister said locals had a Christmas Eve tradition of shouting him a beer, which sometimes left him "a bit worse for wear."
He praised Bruce not only for his many years work as the town postie, but also for years service at the Gundagai Museum and the chooks at the Gundagai Show.
"He was a life member there," Mr McAlister said.
Bruce is survived by his sister Mary Armstrong.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
