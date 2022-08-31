Access to mental health services, youth homelessness and lack of recreational activities are the biggest concerns for young people in the Riverina, a new report has revealed.
The Regional Youth Insights report asked almost 2000 young people across NSW about what their region needs.
Speaking at the Take Charge Youth Leadership Forum in Wagga, NSW Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin said the report was going to be used to inform future government policies and funding areas.
"It provides a super clear picture on what regional youth need in each and every region in the state," he said.
"This is going to make sure that the government is investing in the things that will actually make a difference in the lives of regional young people."
Wagga High School student Chloe Mason said she agreed with the Riverina's priorities in the report.
"There isn't a lot of activities other than sport, and not everyone is interested in sport," she said.
"Seeing people acknowledge that there needs to be more things for us to do is just so important."
Minister Franklin said the government was looking at implementing more mental health programs in schools and is helping to develop a mental health app.
He also said the they were looking at ways to provide more affordable housing for young people.
"For the first time we've had a net migration from the city to the country rather than the other way around," he said.
"They've realised how good we've got it here and that fantastic but of course the downside is that starts to place real pressure on housing."
There were 198 students surveyed from the Riverina Murray region for the report. Other priorities included learning more life skills, extra career pathways and driver training support.
The leadership forum was hosted by Riverina Eastern Regional Organisation of Councils. It teaches students tools to have a greater voice on important issues, and encourages them to take on leadership roles in their life and community.
