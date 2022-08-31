COLEAMBALLY coach Sarah Hooper has completed a stunning debut season at the Blues by capturing the Marilyn Brooks Medal.
Hooper was crowned the Farrer League A grade netball competition's best and fairest at The Rules Club in Wagga on Wednesday night.
Hooper polled 23 votes to win by three from Temora goal defence Halle Derrick and East Wagga-Kooringal centre court Holly Nelson.
The win continued a spectacular couple of seasons for Hooper, who tied for the Riverina League's A grade best and fairest award in 2019 when playing at Coolamon.
Hooper polled consistently throughout the night and hit the lead mid-count and never looked back.
It was a strong return to the Farrer League for Hooper, who played at Charles Sturt University prior to a stint at Coolamon.
Hooper's Blues bowed out of the A grade premiership race in Sunday's first semi-final after going down to CSU in an extra-time thriller.
North Wagga coach Flynn Hogg (16 votes) and CSU's Amy Belfanti finished in a tie for fourth spot.
Belfanti also won Farrer League netball's rising star award.
CSU's Courtney Hagedoorn took out a thrilling count in A reserve netball.
Hagedoorn (18 votes) polled one vote in the final round to win by one from North Wagga's Denise Karlberg (17) and Barellan's Charlee King (16).
North Wagga's Olivia Eyres was a commanding winner of the B grade count.
She polled 21 votes to win by seven from CSU's Annabelle Thornely (14) and Northern Jets' Marney Holt (14).
Northern Jets' Paige Brown won C grade best and fairest with 25 votes. North Wagga's Brooke Morris (20 votes) and Temora's Tasmin Muller (20) shared second spot.
Barellan's Sophie Male won the under 17 netball best and fairest. She polled 19 votes to win from Northern Jets' Gabrielle Fairman (16) and North Wagga's Abbey Nitschke (15).
Meantime in other awards on the night, North Wagga's Cath Dean was named Farrer League's Volunteer of the Year.
