Construction of a brand new purpose-built home for Wagga's vintage car enthusiasts and inquisitive elders is finally set to begin.
Wagga City Council has confirmed it will carry out works to build the new community building on the corner of the Duke of Kent Oval in September.
The community hall will serve as a clubhouse for the Wagga Veteran & Vintage Motor Club and the University of the Third Age (U3A).
Council's associate director of projects Silas Darby said the first step will be demolishing the abandoned Women's Bowling Club facility on the Shaw Street site.
Mr Darby said the new building will include "meeting rooms. amenities, kitchen and other components" for community groups to use.
Vintage Motor Club member Rob Le Lievre said the group was looking forward to having a permanent residence again, after moving out of their hand-built clubhouse in April.
"We've been waiting a long time but we're happy that things are finally going to start happening," he said.
"The club is looking forward to a more purpose-built building and we reckon it will flow a lot better, especially for our major events."
Council said the $800,000 construction of the new clubhouse is expected to be complete by the end of June 2023.
Mr Le Lievre said he was hopeful his club would be able to host its annual June rally at the new facility next year.
"We're hosting the Council of Heritage Motor Clubs NSW at our June rally next year so it will be bigger than usual," he said.
"We're really hoping to use the new clubrooms for at least part of it."
The site of the motor club's former Morgan Street clubhouse was sold in 2021 to make way for a controversial six-storey office building and car park.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
