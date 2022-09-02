The Daily Advertiser

Magpies are on the attack earlier than usual across Wagga this year and here's some tips to deal with them

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 2 2022 - 12:24am, first published 12:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magpies have begun swooping early across town this year

The swooping season has arrived in Wagga earlier than usual this year with pedestrians and cyclists across town reminded to stay on the alert.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.