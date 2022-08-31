The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Tom Anderson said he is looking forward to Saturday's semi-final clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 31 2022 - 10:14am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong midfielder Tom Anderson is looking forward to facing Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will have their first opportunity to secure their spot in the Riverina League grand final when they face minor premiers Collingullie-Glenfield Park in a semi-final on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.