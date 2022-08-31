Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will have their first opportunity to secure their spot in the Riverina League grand final when they face minor premiers Collingullie-Glenfield Park in a semi-final on Saturday.
The Lions fought back late last Saturday against Coolamon with GGGM midfielder Tom Anderson one of the players to rise to the challenge in the last quarter.
Anderson said his side was happy to get the win, but admitted it really could've gone either way.
"Yeah we were very happy," Anderson said.
"Coolamon are a good side and they definitely put it to us, we sort of got lucky in the end I reckon.
"But we probably cost ourselves a little bit through just missing a lot of scores and stuff like that.
"But it was good to get the win."
Anderson has been in a purple patch of form the last couple of weeks, with the midfielder one of the Lions best over the last four games.
He said he wasn't entirely sure what led to his recent form but said the possibility of grabbing his maiden first grade premiership was a definite factor.
"Just the chance to play finals I suppose, I've been a bit injured this year but I'm coming good now," Anderson said.
"Just the thought of hopefully going all the way is definitely a main factor and I'm looking forward to playing."
Anderson missed rounds 12 and 13 with a shoulder injury, but has bounced back strongly and is looking forward to the challenge of the Demons on Saturday.
"They are a terrific side and they are definitely the benchmark," he said.
"We just need to play our brand of footy I reckon as we sort of went away from it during the year, but if we can get that going again I think it should be a good battle."
One of the key areas in which the Lions will be looking to win is through the midfield where GGGM's midfielders in Anderson, Matt Hamblin and Aaron Proctor will do battle with the class and experience of Nick Perryman and Matt Klemke.
"I'm actually mates with Pez, so it's always pretty good playing against him," Anderson said.
"He's a really good player and their whole midfield is pretty good as a whole, so it will be a good battle I reckon."
In addition to Anderson there were a number of Lions who had big moments late against the Hoppers with Jacob Olsson and Matt Hamblin just two of the players who rose to the occasion.
"They are two of our key players and they are usually in the best most weeks," Anderson said.
"So it's pretty good having Matty back from injury and having Olso stepping up.
"But we have definitely got a lot of key players in there and I think Jesse Lander is pretty underrated and he has been flying as well at the moment.
"It's just good that everyone is hitting their straps for finals."
Anderson clocked up his 100th game as a Lion earlier this year and says he is loving being at the club.
"It's been good and I've been here for a few years now," he said.
"Mum's family is from out there, so I'm pretty much related to the town.
"But I love it out there and it's just a great community club."
Saturday's final between the Lions and Hoppers drew in a massive crowd and Anderson is hoping the big crowds continue throughout the finals series.
"It was pretty good and I think Ganmain and Coolamon are pretty well known for big crowds, so it was good having that in first grade," he said.
"But a lot of other clubs were there as well which was good.
"In Narrandera I just think the atmosphere there is just unreal and it's the closest thing we have to an AFL game, so it's pretty schmick."
