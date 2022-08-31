BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
This two story home has been thoughtfully designed for easy family living, while its elevated position captures magnificent 180 degree views.
High ceilings, striking tiled flooring and luxurious carpet blend together seamlessly.
The main level is home to the formal and informal living areas.
An open space fuses the first lounge and dining space, while the dining room offers an inviting formal space able to seat up to 12 or more guests.
The custom built chef's kitchen has Miele appliances and features granite bench tops, separate oversized pantry/utility room, with ample benchtop and cupboard space.
Another informal dining zone plus a sitting area joins with direct access to the outdoor entertaining area.
There are four bedrooms upstairs plus two bedrooms downstairs. The main has an ensuite and walk in robe, with remaining bedrooms all have built ins.
The main bathroom has an oversized soaking bathtub, and all bathrooms have floor heating.
Downstairs offers an enormous rumpus room with built in cabinetry a servery bench complete with a sink.
The home also has a multipurpose interconnecting games room, a generous sized laundry downstairs, and a salt water, gas heated inground swimming pool.
Under house storage is in addition to an oversized three car garage with automatic doors and internal access.
