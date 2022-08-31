The first 'Mole Check for Amie Day' will take place in September for all of us who've been putting off that all important skin check.
The Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust will be holding a day of free skin checks in memory of young Wagga woman Amie St Clair, who died from melanoma when she was just 23.
Her mother, and founder of the trust, Annette St Clair said the price of medical appointments can be prohibitive for young people.
"I'm looking at those young people and the cost of skin checks, a lot of young people feel they cant afford it, so tend not to have them," she said.
"Ideally it would be great for the government to subsidise skin checks as they do other screening areas."
Mrs St Clair said she's passionate about getting young people to keep track of their health.
"The skin check will be a free community event to increase the awareness of sun safety," she said.
"A lot of doctors have generously donated their time to come and do the skin checks."
Mole Check for Amie Day takes place at the Riverina Day Surgery (2-8 Meurant Avenue) on Saturday 10 September, 9am to 2pm.
Pop down for the all important mole check, while a sausage sizzle and a coffee van will also be at hand.
To book your free appointment please email Amanda.Hubbard@melanoma.org.au or call Annette on 0448 255 223.
One Australian is diagnosed with melanoma every 30 minutes and it's expected that 16,800 Australians will be diagnosed with melanoma in 2022.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
