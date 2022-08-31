Wagga Tigers coach Brooke Tilyard says that her side will take a lot out of positives out of their narrow 43-40 loss to Griffith and admitted she wasn't disappointed at all following the game.
The Tigers led 21-19 at half-time, however the experience of the Swans stood up in the third-quarter as they were able to hit the lead.
Advertisement
Despite the loss, Tilyard was extremely proud of her side and says they could take a lot of positives out of the contest.
"I wasn't actually disappointed at all because it was a really great game," Tilyard said.
"It was intense the whole way and no-one played poorly, it was just that Griffith had the experience and they utilised the last five minutes of the third quarter.
"Once they had one of our centre passes they just knew how to hold onto that lead."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The Tigers have one of the youngest sides in the A grade competition and for many of their girls, Saturday was their first experience of Riverina League A grade finals.
"I think for five out of our eight girls it was their first experience in an RFL A grade finals situation," she said.
"It is totally different to normal rounds as everyone says.
"The pressure that you put onto yourself and the expectations from a club point of view in an A grade final is different to the pressure that the girls feel when they are playing in academy or representative games.
"All of those other experiences contribute to this, but from the conversations that I had with the girls they said it felt different like there was more pressure and higher expectations."
The loss means that the Tigers will now play Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in a sudden-death semi-final with Tilyard admitting that the clash with the Lions was always an interesting one for her personally.
"Ganmain is always a bitter sweet one for myself and also for George (Tilyard) because that's actually our family club," she said.
"We do have family playing in the A grade Ganmain team and some friends as well, so it's always a moral one.
"I'm excited for it and I think looking at them versus us we are very similar in that we are both quite young teams.
"When I look at their team they've got the two Walsh girls who have the experience in finals and we've got George, Hayley (Stevens) and Jess (Allen).
Advertisement
"But they have also got their younger team as well who haven't experienced the pressure of A grade finals.
"So I think it's really going to come down to which of the girls are able to perform under the high pressure situation and can play the four quarters."
Despite being on the back foot, Tilyard says her side is still brimming with confidence and keen to go out and perform on Sunday.
"It was a learning experience and now the girls have a game of finals under their belts, so they know how to present themselves on court," she said.
"They know the pressure they are going to feel and they know all of those expectations and the feeling of a crowd.
"They can go we've ticked that box and now we can use that knowledge and that experience to help us in the next game.
Advertisement
"It can really go either way and finals have always been like a clean slate and all of the teams this year have really stepped up.
"So you never go into a game knowing who is going to come out on top which is exciting."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.