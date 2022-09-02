BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2 |
Advertisement
Perfectly nestled amid beautiful trees and other established homes, this unique Turvey Park residence offers many joys and comforts.
Interiors combining contemporary minimalism with elements of original charm create a warm and welcoming ambience.
The split- level floorplan offers space for families upstairs and a self-contained floor downstairs perfect for accommodating guests.
Throughout the home, windows capture the natural light and frame breathtaking, panoramic views of Wagga's CBD and the countryside beyond.
On the top floor of the home there are three spacious bedrooms with polished timber floors, the main complete with an ensuite and generous built-in robes.
There's also bespoke light fittings and ornate cornices which add character and charm.
Cooking will be easy in the upstairs kitchen with an electric cooktop, wall oven, dishwasher, plenty of cupboard space and an adjoining dining area.
To relax, head to the formal lounge room which enjoys scenic outlooks and features built-in shelving around the revamped fireplace.
Downstairs, there's an open plan living, dining and kitchen area with new, timber-look flooring.
The kitchen exudes style and sophistication and is fitted with ample storage, a breakfast bar and an electric cooktop.
There's also an additional living space or ideal cinema room as well as a tidy bathroom, making this self-contained floor the perfect retreat for teenagers, young adults or guest accommodation suitable for AirBnb.
Enjoy the added convenience of three bathrooms throughout plus under-house storage.
Year-round comfort is assured with reverse cycle heating and cooling throughout the home.
Outside, the long driveway leads up towards the double garage.
At the top of the property is a beautiful terrace to unwind and relax during a morning coffee, post-work drinks or evening barbeques with family and friends.
Located in an elevated, sought-after Turvey Park position, this home is sure to support any lifestyle whether busy or leisurely.
Advertisement
Beauty Point Avenue is mere footsteps away from the Wiradjuri Walking Track and just minutes to the CBD, Botanic Gardens and a variety of schooling options.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.