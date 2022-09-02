Fifteen years sober, Wagga man Kurt Simpson remains adamant the way to save lives from addiction comes back to rehab centres.
Mr Simpson and a key public research and drug policy agency are calling for better support and more services to combat the number of lives claimed by drug addiction each year.
Agency, Penington Institution released its Australia's Annual Overdose Report on Wednesday which revealed there were 24 drug-induced deaths in Wagga alone between 2016 and 2020.
The report also claims that 2220 Australians died of an overdose in 2020.
Wagga's Kurt Simpson, who celebrated his 15th year clean from drugs this week after a five-year addiction which began with ecstasy and ended with ice, said more information and rehabilitation centres would help.
"There need to be more rehabs," he said.
"I always say, if you don't stop using there are only three ways you can go. You either stay in a rut, you end up in jail or you end up dead."
Having come face to face with death, Mr Simpson made the decision to take the steps towards creating a better future for himself and putting his past behind him - a past he says any person could come across.
Like most people, Mr Simpson was introduced to drugs at a young age, falling into the trap which is addiction in his early 20s.
"I was 21 and I had stopped drinking," he said.
"In Australia people say at 21 you're in your prime, so I had it in my mind that I needed to be out there living my life.
"It started off with ecstasy, then I started on heroin and then I was introduced to ice - ice was never spoken of back then."
Mr Simpson said he fell in love with the feeling ice gave him and when it started to become to self-medicate following on from any unpleasant encounter, he succumbed to it.
But, it is not an experience he would wish upon his worst enemy.
"If you need help, get it," Mr Simpson said.
Penington Institute CEO John Ryan is calling for a national overdose prevention strategy in collaboration with leading experts and people with lived experience to address the issue he refers to as a crisis.
"It is near impossible to assess the true extent of this crisis as investigations of overdose deaths take several years, with the most recent data from 2020," Mr Ryan said.
"Reducing this delay would give us visibility of sudden changes in overdose patterns, enabling real-time action to manage overdose and efficiently track the impact of government initiatives.
"We need government action, but we also need action within the community, the business sector, and the media to reduce stigma and drive change. Without open discussion and collaboration, the stigma associated with an overdose will continue to obstruct any efforts to shift the dial on this insidious killer."
"We commend positive steps taken by the previous Australian Government to address this crisis, including the national roll-out of the Take-Home Naloxone program. However, much more must be done."
Take-Home Naloxone is a program to make the medication naloxone, which reduces the effects of opioids, available for free to people who may experience, or witness, an opioid overdose.
In Wagga, two pharmacies have declared their support for the program including Cincotta Pharmacy Wagga and Soul Pattinson Chemist Turvey Park.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
