A local charitable food provider assisting hundreds of struggling Wagga residents is recognising its many volunteers who help keep the service afloat.
Volunteers like retiree Kim Bentley who has been volunteering at Wagga Meals on Wheels for two-and-a-half years now received a small gesture of thanks on Wednesday for National Meals on Wheels Day.
"I had been volunteering and I recently retired and wanted to do something where I could contribute to the community,' Ms Bentley said.
"Meals on Wheels has a roster, which is helpful when you're a volunteer, and It was something I could do easily."
Wagga Meals on Wheels manager Julie Logan said it is the volunteers and clients who keep the service going.
"We would just like to acknowledge our volunteers and the work they do for us and how they essentially keep the service going," Ms Logan said.
"We're also giving balloons to our clients to say thanks and that we enjoy looking after them."
The service gave its volunteers and clients balloons with cards attached bearing "little messages of hope and kindness."
Ms Logan, who has been with the organisation for 26 years said the day is a celebration of a service of which she is proud to be a part.
"I started at Meals on Wheels because I like the idea of it and my family was in community services as well, but I love the idea of being able to just help people," she said.
Ms Logan said they doesn't just provide meals to those who can't provide them for themselves, but they take care of their client's wellbeing.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
