Funding more non-government bodies to build social housing would go a long way to solving the housing crisis in Wagga and across NSW, according to Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr.
As NSW struggles with a lack of housing, high rents and increased cost of living, social housing stock is not keeping pace with demand.
There are currently over 50,000 people on the waitlist for social housing, over 500 in Wagga alone, with wait times anywhere from 2 to 10 years. That number is expected to increase by an additional 68,000 households by 2061, according to the State Government's Intergenerational Report.
"It's actually something that I've argued directly to the premier about with my fellow independents, that, when you've got such a need for social and affordable housing, across society, we ought to be partnering with community housing organisations," Dr McGirr said.
"I think you can get more bang for your buck."
That's backed up by a recent NSW parliamentary report by the Legislative Assembly Committee on Community Services. It found that community housing was a more effective way to provide social, and crucially, affordable housing.
The committee heard that delivering more social housing through community providers would provide a return on investment over 50 per cent higher than delivery through public housing.
Modelling provided to them by the Community Housing Industry Association suggested that this could save the NSW Government between $316 million to $631 million a year.
Mr McGirr recently met with the Community Housing Industry Association in Wagga as they seek support within parliament for greater funding of their sector.
CHIA NSW's Head of Policy Caitlin McDowell said current social housing waitlists are likely to be "an underestimate" and "just the tip of the iceberg of the extent of the crisis in regional NSW".
Housing affordability used to be a city issue, she said, but the pandemic has flipped that adage on its head. And an existing lack of social housing has now been exacerbated by high property prices, high rents and low vacancy rates in Wagga. A bigger increase in social housing would ease stress on the private rental market.
"What we really ultimately need to see is an increased commitment from government to invest in social affordable housing more broadly," she said.
"I certainly hope that additional supply will help to contribute to more affordable housing options for people as well."
Ms McDowell said community housing providers can provide better value for money as they have access to private equity and tax concessions.
And should the housing crisis not be addressed soon, the economic flow on effects for regional areas could be dire, she said.
"We know of employers that are consistently struggling to fill positions in regional NSW, because there just simply isn't anywhere for people to live in order to come and take off those opportunities," she said.
"Over time, that leads to a whole range of risks. Do businesses end up closing to go elsewhere?"
The report found that in New South Wales 1.4 million people are experiencing housing stress and the state has the largest social housing wait list in Australia.
Community housing providers own and/or manage around 33 per cent of social and affordable homes in NSW, owning 8 per cent of these properties.
But they have capacity to increase that by "between 25 and 30 per cent" with greater investment.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
