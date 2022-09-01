Stricter energy standards for new homes could see the cost of building a house in Wagga surge by up to $30,000 but also lead to cheaper energy bills for residents.
The NSW government has announced all new homes and renovations which cost more than $50,000 will have to meet a seven-star energy rating from October 2023.
The current minimum rating is just 5.5 stars and builders could have to start implementing better insulation, more double-glazed windows and smarter layouts to reach the new requirement.
Wagga builder Wayne Carter said the change is another blow for the construction industry after years of rising costs and heightened restrictions.
"It's been on the table for a while and we've all been shuddering for it to be adopted," he said.
"It means it's going to cost so much more to build a house and that's a cost which the local people who want to own homes can ill afford."
Mr Carter said most of the homes he builds in Wagga currently qualify for a six-star energy rating and it would cost "up to $30,000 extra" to bring that to seven.
Fellow builder Glenn Maslin said it was "bad timing" for the increased restrictions to be announced.
"The price of housing has increased by 15 per cent because of COVID and now you're looking at another 5 per cent on top of that," he said.
"The industry's going to suffer from all these additional changes that seem to keep coming in."
The change is expected to reduce emissions by an estimated 7 to 11 per cent.
According to the Climate Council's Tents to Castles report, living in a seven-star energy-efficient home would save occupants on average $450 per year on heating and cooling costs compared to six-star homes.
Climate Rescue of Wagga chairperson William Adlong said recurring savings on energy bills would counteract the increase in building costs.
"It might be a little bit more expensive up front but, especially with the way gas prices and electricity prices are going, it's really better for the consumer in most instances," he said.
"Low-income families often have the highest energy costs because the home they're in are of lower standards ... if we have a general lift in the efficiency standards it protects these people."
Dr Adlong said having more energy efficient homes would also be vital in helping Wagga and the rest of the country meet their net-zero emission targets.
Thousands of new homes are expected to be built in Wagga over the next decade as the city looks to force its way out of the ongoing housing crisis and meet its ambitious population goal.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
