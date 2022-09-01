The Daily Advertiser

Mokotupu out to set Wagga City's record straight

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
September 1 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City captain Adam Mokotupu is looking to celebrate his first Father's Day since the arrival of daughter Marla with more premiership success on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Adam Mokotupu is looking to secure a perfect first Father's Day present, all while adding to an impressive grand final record.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.