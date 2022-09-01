Mokotupu out to set Wagga City's record straight

Adam Mokotupu is looking to secure a perfect first Father's Day present, all while adding to an impressive grand final record.
The Wagga City captain line up will line up in his eighth grand final and is looking to make it six wins to give the Boiled Lollies some more recognition for their dominant period.
Mokotupu was at the helm of the club's breakthrough premiership in 2020 before the unbeaten side were denied a chance of making it two straight grand finals wins when COVID restrictions meant finals weren't played last year.
While Wagga City have dropped the one game this season, Mokotupu is confident they can add another title at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
One that will ensure there is not an asterisk over their success.
"The best thing is it's a full season and we can have no naysayers saying it's the COVID Cup or anything like that," Mokotupu said.
"Everyone is in the same boat this year, obviously there have been a few teams struck down by a few COVID cases but nothing that could hinder a full season.
"It's good that we've got depth too, the club is going very good, and to have all three men's side through is an awesome achievement.
"Especially with all of them being minor premiers as well. It shows the club is in very good stead coming out of the COVID."
Waratahs are the only side to get the better of Wagga City in the past three years.
However Mokotupu wasn't overly surprised it is Griffith they will line up against on Saturday.
"A lot of us backed Griffith in Griffith, especially being over there but that being said you can never back out the 'Tahs and they were very unlucky," Mokotupu said.
"It was just a few mistakes in the end but Griffith never gave up for the whole game and it shows they've worked well towards the end of the season to get to where they are."
They've beaten the Blacks in both of their clashes so far this season including a 29-10 victory when the two teams last met a month ago.
Mokotupu hopes Wagga City can stick to the game style that has worked so well for them in the past three seasons.
"You can see in the last two games we've played Griffith as the boys do get sucked into their game. They like to play bash, crash rugby and you see some of the boys get sucked into that and want to do the same to them but if we can stay clear of that and just play our game and our structures we should be right," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
