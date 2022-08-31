SOUTHERN District Racing Association (SDRA) is mourning the loss of an industry trailblazer in Leone Vrieling this week.
Vrieling passed away on the weekend, aged 71, and is being remembered as a successful trainer of cast-offs and problem horses before turning her hand to racing administration.
Vrieling followed her late father RTJ Smith into training, based at her Avanel property on the outskirts of Narrandera, and trained 51 winners through her career.
Tovarish was her first winner and favourite horse, winning a number of cups across the region, while Abbadab did the same, winning seven races for the stable.
"Leone always had her horses' best interest at heart and cared for them at a high standard, always turning out her gallopers in excellent shape," A Narrandera Race Club statement read.
After retiring from training, Vrieling joined the Narrandera Race Club committee and eventually took on the president's role. It was during that period that she served on the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) committee and became the first lady to do so.
Vrieling is survived by husband Arne and daughter Alarna.
PROMISING Wagga sprinter Participator has again been dealt a horror barrier draw at Randwick on Saturday.
Participator has drawn barrier 17 for the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1200m), where Hugh Bowman will again take the ride.
Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly is not one to worry about barrier draws and this case is no different.
"If you go through his last race there was 14 runners, which will be the same, and the three placegetters came from 12, 11 and 10," Donnelly pointed out.
"So the only thing is the rail is out seven metres this time but if it's a bit soft, Randwick tends to favour the horses out wide.
"We can't do much about it."
Participator was a fast-finishing second first-up in a Highway two weeks ago and Donnelly has been pleased with the four-year-old since.
"Really happy with him. My only doubt early on would be how he would back up two weeks after his first run but he's done really well," he said.
The Mitch Beer-trained Scarlet Prince has also drawn wide in the Highway, coming up with barrier 15 with Chad Schofield to ride.
RACING NSW have delivered another victory for country trainers with a couple of significant changes to the Country Championships series.
The wild card has long been a source of frustration for Southern District trainers. The one-off last chance to make the Country Championship final was held at Muswellbrook until a change to Scone last year.
The decision to continually run the wild card such a distance away had frustrated trainers but Racing NSW will run two divisions next year.
There will be northern and southern divisions of the wild card, and in a further boost, both will be worth $150,000.
Previously the one wild card was a $50,000 feature.
Racing NSW have also amended the conditions in a bid to end horses scratching from their home qualifier with the eye to running in the wild card.
The conditions now require horses afforded a start in their regional qualifier must contest that race unless scratched with a veterinary certificate or scratched for reasons otherwise approved by Racing NSW.
THE Southern District qualifier is headed back to Albury after two years in Wagga.
The $150,000 SDRA qualifier will be run on Saturday, February 25.
Albury Racing Club chief executive Steve Hetherton welcomed the return of the feature.
"The Country Championships has been really building in momentum in the district each year thanks largely to both ourselves and Wagga providing a great atmosphere on the race track," Hetherton told The Border Mail.
"As a club, we feel privileged to host the race again and the club is not automatically guaranteed to get it back and you have to earn the right.
THERE'S few jockeys riding better in the country than Gundagai's Billy Owen at the moment.
Owen has produced 11 winners from his last 50 rides, striking at a touch over 20 per cent.
He's enjoyed a strong start to the new season, which started with a winning double at his home track at Gundagai and also featured a winning treble at Berrigan recently.
Owen is forming a strong association with in-form Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale, who he will team up with for four rides at Albury on Thursday.
LONG-time Wodonga trainer Stephen Aldridge finished his career on a high at Murrumbidgee Turf Club last Thursday.
Aldridge has been training for 35 years and bowed out a winner when Lace And Whiskey got home in a close finish.
"I can't ask for much more," Aldridge said.
"It was good to see Brad (Vale) ride the horse for me. Two out of two with the horse, it's time to stop."
Aldridge only had Lace And Whiskey for two starts and she produced wins at Narrandera and Wagga.
Aldridge finishes with 188 career winners, with 78 of those coming with Brendan Ward in the saddle.
Wodonga was naturally the scene of his most success but Wagga was next with 25 of his winners coming at Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
Monahan Tweed is considered his best horse.
Aldridge last day at the stables was Wednesday and will move north to Maroochydore, where he hopes to get some 'normality' to his life.
"You've got to pull the pin at some stage. I'm still riding work so the time has come where I've got to step back and let the young ones do it," he said.
"I'm trying not to work with horses, trying to get a five-day a week job and be normal for a while.
"I've trained for 35 years, Dad always trained, so I've never been out of it."
GALLOPS
Thursday: Albury (TAB)
Sunday: Gundagai (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Albury (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
