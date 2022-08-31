Letters: Call for action as nurses and midwives 'leave in droves'

Once again the nurses and midwives of NSW are walking out on strike today.
Nurses and midwives are known for putting patients' needs first and advocating for patients' wishes, so this is never something done lightly.
Sadly the NSW government has not acknowledged the ongoing crisis, nor is it interested in negotiating with the nurses and midwives, nor taking on board their recommendations for improving the system that is broken.
This is not something we do reactively or without consideration of you, our community. It is for the safety of you, our patients and our community, that we are fighting for nurse-to-patient ratios.
Currently we have nurses and midwives leaving the nursing profession in droves.
There are multiple reasons but essentially staff have been working 16-hour or 18-hour overtime shifts regularly over a long period.
When nurses and midwives cannot give the care they have been trained to give, due to having so many more patients than is ideal, they become disappointed with themselves and often go home worrying that they have missed things or not given the quality they could give if they had nurse-to-patient ratios like Victoria, ACT and Queensland.
Current research shows that nurse-to-patient ratios reduce readmissions, increases good health outcomes and in the long term reduces costs.
Sadly when we spoke to the new Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor, at the Bush Summit last Friday in Griffith, she made it clear that she was not interested in hearing about nor supporting nurse-to-patient ratios.
Nursing is the only profession we know of where there seems to be no set or clear safety procedures around working over 12 hours continuously, or more.
As a train driver, high-wire electrician and truck driver you have to have specific breaks and cannot work longer than a set time and all these things are logged and monitored.
Why then, is this not the case for nurses and midwives who have people lives in their hands?
In Victoria they have nurse-to-patient ratios and the Victorian government on Monday went further by offering free study to nursing students. We need the NSW government to listen to the people at the front line and make sustainable change for safety and implement nurse-to-patient ratios.
We met with our local Member of the NSW Legislative Assembly, Joe McGirr - he has listened and he supports ratios.
We need your help to send the government a strong message, so please join the nurses and midwives on the corner of Edward Street and Docker Street at 10am today and show your support.
