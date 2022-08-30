The Daily Advertiser

Councils across the Riverina welcome news this week that the 'rate peg' process will be reviewed

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 30 2022 - 8:53am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout welcomed the "critically needed" review of the 'rate peg' model. Picture from file

Riverina mayors have welcomed an investigation into the rate peg system used to determine the amount councils can increase rates each year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.