Riverina mayors have welcomed an investigation into the rate peg system used to determine the amount councils can increase rates each year.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal came under fire earlier in the year when it announced a maximum rate increase of just 0.7 per cent for the state's councils.
Advertisement
The scrutiny on the tribunal's decision-making process only intensified when more than two-thirds of councils successfully applied for special rate variations of between 1.6 and 2.5 per cent.
IN OTHER NEWS:
NSW Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman today released the terms of reference of the review into IPART's methodology and asked for a final report to be delivered within nine months.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout welcomed the review, saying the current model does not adequately take into account council costs.
He said the review was "critically needed" as this year's rate peg of 0.7 per cent was "completely and utterly unrealistic".
While Wagga City Council subsequently successfully applied for a 2 per cent rate rise, Cr Tout said even this was barely adequate to cover rising inflation and other costs.
"Salaries are going up by more than that each year, let alone other costs," he said.
"Hopefully the review will reflect the true increase in local government costs, appropriate to the costs hitting councils."
Junee mayor Neil Smith also welcomed the review, saying the rate peg system, which has been in place since 2010, had "strangled councils".
"It was very telling that two-thirds of NSW councils applied for a special variation," Cr Smith said.
Junee Shire successfully applied for a special rate variation of 2.5 per cent this year, but the mayor said even this would require council to "pull our belt in".
"One of the areas that may well suffer is how we look after our streets, parks and gardens, which is something our community is very proud of," Cr Smith said.
Greater Hume mayor Tony Quinn said many councils had been calling for the rate peg to be indexed against inflation.
But Cr Quinn said whatever the outcome of the review, he does not want to see a steep rise in rates. "I'm conscious that the cost of living goes up," he said.
"They are saying all the right things, but whether it delivers the right outcomes is another matter."
Local Government NSW president Darriea Turley described the methodology that had arrived at a 0.7 per cent rate increase at a time when inflation is tipped to reach 7.75 per cent by the end of the year as "defective" and "not fit for purpose".
Advertisement
"Councils are determined to keep rates as low as possible, but we are also required to deliver services and infrastructure that our communities expect and deserve," Cr Turley said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.