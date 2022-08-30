Wagga businesses want to see skilled migration top of the list at the Albanese government's Jobs and Skills Summit, which begins Thursday.
A number of topics have been mooted for discussion to address "our shared economic challenges", but local businesses want answers to why they can't find staff.
Unemployment fell to 3.4 per cent in July, the lowest since 1974, but job vacancies remain high and have risen nearly 30 per cent over the past 12 months to May.
Ryan Knight, the managing director of Viewco glazing manufacturers, wants to see the skilled visa program reformed.
"The actual costs to the employee and employer of the actual visa application process is tens of thousands of dollars," he said. "And then if the person wants to make Australia their residence, it adds up. It's just a time consuming, costly thing."
Mr Knight is currently going through the process with a long-term employee who is trying to become a permanent resident, but the cost is "almost becoming a factor as to why they don't want to do it".
"It's every step of the way, we had to go through the 457 visa, then transition to the 187 so we had to reapply for that. You need a visa expert, then to go to permanent you have to apply again," he said.
The time it takes to apply for a worker on a visa is also prohibitive. "If you're trying to meet demand, it can be a six-to-12 month time frame, and [that] is a pretty long time frame to work out if you need someone now," Mr Knight said.
Riverina publican Matt Oates said the hospitality industry has also been hard hit by slowed migration during the past two years and he'd like to see greater emphasis on processing migrants.
"I believe a lot of the job shortage is coming from a lack of immigration and I think anything the government can do to free up the red tape will help the hospitality industry," he said.
Mr Oates said traditionally his workforce is made up of people who've migrated to Australia and then eventually find their way to the country in search of cheaper living, but that worker pipeline has been non-existent of late.
Wagga business chamber manager Serena Hardwick said a lack of hospitality staff has a negative impact on attracting workers to Wagga.
"That will be the piece of the puzzle that will stop us getting people here ... people will get here and go, 'I can't get a coffee on a Monday afternoon, I don't want to live somewhere I can't get a coffee'," she said.
"Migration is definitely a point we need to see more of. We've seen it hit every industry in our region."
Ms Hardwick wants a focus on underemployment, particularly stay at home parents who could pick up flexible work.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
