Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, September 2

September 1 2022 - 7:30pm
Letters: ARTC is wrong: bridge is a monument to people power

MONUMENT TO PEOPLE POWER

I was appalled to read in the ARTC Inland Rail Environmental Impact Statement that the 1936 Mothers' Bridge footway over the rail lines at Wagga Station is considered by both government and council to be of no "heritage significance".

