Letters: ARTC is wrong: bridge is a monument to people power

I was appalled to read in the ARTC Inland Rail Environmental Impact Statement that the 1936 Mothers' Bridge footway over the rail lines at Wagga Station is considered by both government and council to be of no "heritage significance".
The bridge is a tribute to the power of the people. It was built by the persistence of the people of Wagga demanding that they have access to the newly developed southern suburb of Turvey Park.
The Mothers' Bridge deserves heritage protection. The bridge is a monument to people power.
It is now time for us all to join together and prove that "people power" still works in the 21st century.
Show that the voice of the people should be listened to and have the Inland Rail rerouted to a more sensible alternative.
Save our city.
Robert T Walker dismisses people who accept the need for urgent climate action as Chicken Littles ("Chicken Littles in a panic", The Daily Advertiser, August 30).
But, sadly, up until recently they have been more Little Red Hens.
Four decades ago I was teaching the basic fact that greenhouse gases were warming the earth and asking who would help. "Not I," said the already well-informed Exxon executives, who decided to instead spend millions promoting scepticism.
Red-headed Julia Gillard established an independent Climate Commission to provide reliable and authoritative information to government and the public. But who would listen? "Not I," said Tony Abbott, as he cancelled them.
The Business Council Of Australia supported a 50 per cent emissions reduction target for 2030, compared to 2005.
But who had the courage to argue for even that pretty modest target? "Not I," said the scaredy-cat Albanese Labor Party.
The story's end is looming. Can our Little Aussie Hen push through and finally turn this moment to her advantage?
Can she use our big lowly populated sunny land to generate enough power to supply the world?
In theory she could, but who knows?
Not I, though I remain hopeful.
Anthony Albanese's recent stunt where he tried to use former US basketball player Shaquille O'Neal to back the Labor government's proposed "Indigenous Voice to Parliament", in a specially organised press conference, shows an appalling lack of judgement by our Prime Minister.
For someone like Mr Albanese, who would normally rail against foreign interference in Australian elections, this reeks of hypocrisy.
We don't need to be told how to vote by some foreign basketball player. Shaquille O'Neal has nothing to do with Australia, and his opinion is just simply that of a foreigner who won't get to vote in the referendum.
Please Mr Albanese, stop treating the Australian people like we're stupid and need to be guided along at every turn. We are more than capable of making our own decisions without help from the hashtag social media culture that you play to.
It really is an affront to the voting public.
