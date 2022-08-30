Letters: The positives of Inland Rail outweigh the negatives

It is genuinely conceivable the Inland Rail project will make Wagga a distribution hub.
Wagga will become logistically located midway between Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Canberra.
Such a hub will generate wealth and opportunity well beyond what Wagga residents would have without such infrastructure.
Yet when I read the Letters to the Editor about the Inland Rail, all I see is constant complaints about the impact of change, not the future the construction of such infrastructure is likely to be.
In all honesty, somewhere in Wagga right now, an innovative citizen will see past the disruption this railway will cause and be designing the next multibillion-dollar company.
I think short-term pain will be worth the long-term gain.
The Daily Advertiser editorial "Deadline will arrive too quickly" (August 25) should draw more attention to the Inland Rail environmental impact study and its effect on Wagga Wagga.
My thoughts today are directed to the whole value issues this EIS has raised.
Circumstances have dramatically changed since 1879, where the Wagga Wagga population - all 1000 of them - celebrated the arrival of the railway!
What was once a rail service on the edge of our city now poses significant problems totally outside the comprehension of those earlier citizens.
Nor could they imagine that "the property was added to the New South Wales State Heritage Register in 1999 as the 'Wagga Wagga Railway Station and yard group'. It was assessed as historically, architecturally, scientifically and socially rare, possessing uncommon, rare or endangered aspects of the cultural or natural history of New South Wales".
My comment is that this may well include the two small pedestrian bridges at Railway and Kildare streets.
The ARTC spokesperson commented to me that the EIS was subjected to wildly distorted claims. I do not share his thoughts!
The intent remains for the road crossings at Fernleigh Road and Chaston Street to remain as is.
Their road count suggested that only 46 vehicles were inconvenienced - but what of the future?
Not counting the four XPT replacements, ARTC expectations are for some 20 trains per day will temporarily close these roads.
If stoppages were spread equally over 24 hours, will road traffic will be stopped every 1.1 hours?
The time of activation of the signal lights plus the actual speed of the train while crossing over the road is unknown and this will also determine the true level of disruption to road users.
The real question still remains unanswered! This city is planning for it to grow to 100,000 citizens in the foreseeable future.
Does the state and local government want to have this city divided into two spheres of North vs South by an anachronism born some 140 years ago?
