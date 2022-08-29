The last time Sam Trood played in a grand final he scored the winning try and now he's looking to help Wagga City to a second straight premiership.
Trood was the hero as Kangaroos took out the 2020 Weissel Cup grand final but the 20-year-old is more than happy to be back playing rugby union.
"The COVID year I was going to play union at the start of the year but one of the boys from school was like come give league a crack so I thought it was just a half year and if I hated it I'd hate but I ended up enjoying it and we did pretty well," Trood said.
"I had last year off to focus on uni but the boys thought I should come back to City this year so I did and it's all turned out pretty well so far."
Trood has excelled in the number nine jumper for Wagga City, who are looking to complete a near perfect season in the grand final against Griffith at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
He feels like having plenty of experience around him has been a great initiation to senior footy.
"It has been really good actually and it's definitely been easier having Pete (Little) outside me and a few of the older heads around in the forwards," Trood said.
Griffith have not beaten Wagga City since 2019 and Trood believes sticking to what has been working for the side will be key to more success.
Especially after taking a big win over Waratahs to book their place in the grand final.
"We just have to stick to the way we play and not get sucked into how Griffith play as they are definitely a strong team and pretty physical," Trood said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
