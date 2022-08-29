The Daily Advertiser

Temora fire to set up clash with Brothers

By Courtney Rees
Updated August 29 2022 - 8:52am, first published 8:30am
Tumut coach Tatiania Douglas tries to stop Jessica Harris as Albury kept their season alive with a narrow win at Equex Centre on Saturday. Albury now faces Kangaroos after their loss to Temora. Picture by Les Smith

Temora rattled off four answered tries to blow away Kangaroos and now takes plenty of momentum into their clash with Brothers.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

