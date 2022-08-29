Temora fire to set up clash with Brothers

Temora rattled off four answered tries to blow away Kangaroos and now takes plenty of momentum into their clash with Brothers.
The Dragons are the only team to get the better of Brothers so far this season and are looking to repeat the dose at Anzac Park on Sunday to secure their finals berth.
There was little between the two sides at Alfred Oval on Sunday with former Dragon Sophie Gaynor scoring to get Kangaroos back within two points five minutes after half-time.
However coach Courtney McCrone was impressed with how her side finished off the clash to take a 34-12 win.
"I was pretty tight but we just ran away with it in the end with a few quick tries," McCrone said.
"We were just really good in that last half."
Kangaroos took a 22-12 victory when the teams last met however McCrone believes it has become a real turning point for the team.
They haven't lost since, which includes a 22-0 win over Brothers.
"We were very happy to redeem ourselves as we've worked really hard since then," McCrone said.
"They gave us the kick in the butt we needed really.
"We've lifted the intensity and worked a bit harder, we always knew we had a really talented team but I think we were taking it a bit easy expecting to get the win before we'd even played.
"I think it was an attitude adjustment."
Bree Madden scored twice in the win which was characterised by a strong team display.
McCrone hopes the team's confidence will be up when they take on Brothers.
"We're definitely aiming to stay on top of them," she said.
"I think it's good for the girls who have played Brothers a lot and haven't always beaten them. It has been a bit of a mental game so I'm glad we're going into this clash knowing we can beat them."
Meanwhile Kangaroos will be looking to hit back when they face Albury in the minor semi-final.
The Thunder just edged past Tumut to keep themselves in the hunt.
The Blues struggled to make the most of their opportunities in their first finals hit out before going down 12-10 at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Albury took a 10-4 win over Kangaroos when the teams last met a fortnight ago.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
