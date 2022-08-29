The Daily Advertiser

Hanwood scores another big win to remain unbeaten

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh De Rossi scored twice in Hanwood's big win over Henwood Park on Sunday. Picture by Liam Warren

Hanwood showed no mercy to Henwood Park as they strolled to an 8-1 victory at Hanwood Oval on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.