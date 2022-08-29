Hanwood showed no mercy to Henwood Park as they strolled to an 8-1 victory at Hanwood Oval on Sunday.
Daniel Johnson got the home side off to a strong start when he found the back of the net in the sixth minute, while Sevi Tropea doubled their advantage just seven minutes later.
Josh De Rossi then bagged a double to make it 4-0 at half-time.
Hanwood didn't let up in the second half either.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco said while the scoreline was nice, the larger positive was that his side was able to get through the game without suffering any more injuries.
"That was our biggest concern after seeing the team that they put out there," he said.
"The boys probably went through the motions a bit, so for us to get through unscathed that is a massive positive. Our biggest negative was that we gave away two penalties."
Henwood Park also forfeited their second and third grade games.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
