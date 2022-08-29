A Wagga and Snowy valleys community group has accused the NSW electricity grid operator of exaggerating the cost of running a new high voltage line underground.
Transgrid has proposed to build a 500-kilovolt transmission line between the Snowy 2.0 hydroelectric scheme and Wagga, Bannaby and Maragle over the course of two years.
The $3.3 billion project will use towers up to 65 metres tall with 70-metre easements, with towers installed about every 400 metres along its 360-kilometre length.
Transgrid on Friday released a report that estimated the additional cost and construction time required to instead run the cables underground.
The cheapest option for fully underground cables was estimated at $11.5 billion with a construction schedule of seven years.
Michael Katz, a member of the HumeLink Alliance advocacy group that wants a minimal impact from the project on the environment and community, accused Transgrid of exaggerating the underground cost.
"Transgrid has not acted in good faith from the beginning. We have been proposing undergrounding for over a year and they said 'no way' with their initial estimate of $20 billion," Mr Katz said.
"They have now re-issued with the report with $11 billion, but that is still wrong as independent consultants commissioned by Transgrid said $5 billion and $9 billion, so the numbers are all over the shop."
Mr Katz pointed to reports of significant delays to the Snowy 2.0 project as a reason to open up more design options for HumeLink.
"It's not clear that HumeLink will be required in the next few years anyway, as the whole point is to link up to Snowy 2.0; there is plenty of time to build it," Mr Katz said.
Mr Katz said a major power lines were now being built underground in California after the US state suffered its worst-ever fires.
"These massive towers have a history around the world of causing bushfires ... we have had massive bushfires but our government has not reacted," Mr Katz said.
A Transgrid spokesperson thanked landowners and the communities in the project area for their feedback and the Undergrounding Steering Committee for their work on the new report with independent firm GHD.
"Transgrid will not underground the transmission infrastructure for HumeLink, based on two major factors: A significant and unsustainable cost increase; and the resulting project delays, which would impact overall network security," the spokesperson said.
"We understand and empathise with landowners who want to avoid hosting transmission infrastructure on their land."
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
