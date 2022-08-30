Wagga has helped former resident and artist Chris Campbell raise almost $2000 towards a new wheelchair.
The Curious Rabbit cafe hosted an art auction last Sunday, with 27 Chris Campbell paintings for sale. Cafe owner Vickie Burkinshaw said all of them sold within two hours.
"We were really delighted," she said.
"Everything went for above and beyond the selling price."
While not able to attend in person, Mr Campbell live streamed to the cafe so he could be part of the event.
"I'm not much for charity but it was really good," he said.
"It helps a lot to see people support you."
Mr Campbell became a quadriplegic 30 years ago, after he dived over a wave at the beach and fractured his C5 and C6 vertebrae.
He began painting 10 years ago to pass the time and after finishing more than 300 paintings, he said he's now refined his craft.
The auction was the first time his paintings were on display in Wagga and he said it raised more money "than I thought".
"I'm going to visit in December just to give everyone a face-to-face thank you," he said.
All money raised by the auction will go towards purchasing a new wheelchair for Mr Campbell to use to access beaches and off road areas.
Chris' parents and family members attended the Curious Rabbit in Chris' absence.
