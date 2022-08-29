The life of a Riverina rugby hero whose talent was outweighed only by his modesty has been celebrated by family, friends and teammates.
Former Wallabies captain and Wagga Waratahs legend Jim Lenehan died in Harden last week, aged 84, after a long battle with illness.
After being raised on a grazier's property near Narrandera alongside his eight siblings, Lenehan attended boarding school at Saint Ignatius' College Riverview in Sydney.
While at school, he set records in shot put and hurdles, while also playing cricket at a high level - but his greatest exploits were undoubtedly in rugby union.
At just 19, Lenehan was selected in the squad for the Wallabies' tour of Britain, Ireland and France, during which he quickly established himself as a mainstay in the team.
The full-back and centre represented Australia for the next ten years, ultimately racking up 80 matches for the green and gold, including 23 tests.
When not away on international duty, Lenehan returned to the Riverina and starred for the Wagga Waratahs, winning eight premierships in the club's first nine years of existence.
John Stewart played alongside Lenehan for the Waratahs between 1962 and 1969 and remembers him as a "tremendous player" with pace, strength and an excellent kick.
"He could drop kick it in from behind halfway but I remember him most for his tackling and cover defense," Stewart said.
"With his speed and his size no one ever got past him and when tackling people he used to take them well over the sidelines."
According to Stewart, Lenehan never put himself above any of his teammates, despite his undeniable talent and international pedigree.
"He was a terrific person, athlete and footballer, and I consider myself very lucky to have known him during that period and to be associated with him," Stewart said.
In a conversation with one of Lenehan's cousins, All Blacks legend Sir Colin Meads reportedly described the Australian as a formidable opponent.
In his early 20s, Lenehan teamed up with fellow local rugby icons Beres Ellwood, Ken McMullen, and Bob Conolly to form a star-studded first grade side for the West Wagga Cricket Club.
Graham Gorrel played on the team at the time and remembers with fondness Lenehan's sportsmanship and humble nature.
"He almost bordered on shyness in some respects and he definitely never exulted in his own performances," Gorrel said.
"He was always willing to help out and while he gave a lot of help to the captain it was always quietly delivered."
After hanging up the boots, Lenehan ultimately turned back to his upbringing on the land and spent the latter half of his life farming at Beggan Beggan near Harden.
His younger sister Claire Walker said this was not surprising in the slightest, as despite the years spent playing rugby in Sydney and around the world he was always a "country boy" at heart.
"Even in his later years he was happy, engaging, personable and always smiling," she said.
John Serong, who coached Lenehan's two sons while in charge of the Harden Red Devils, was full of praise for the former Wallabies captain and described him as a "straight shooter".
"You always knew where you stood with Jim and he never pushed the fact he was an ex-Wallaby," Serong said.
"He was a very modest man and he never forgot where he came from, always supporting grassroots rugby in the bush where he started from."
Lenehan was inducted into Wagga's sporting hall of fame in 1996.
He is survived by his wife Sue, his children James, Julia, Sam and Sophie, as well as his 12 grandchildren.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
