Letters: Shirley Gorman led a remarkable life to the end

The recent death of Shirley Gorman in Yamba has brought an end to a remarkable life of service to her family and the communities of both Wagga and Yamba.
Born in Wagga to Lillian and William Campbell (known as Scotty), Shirley was the granddaughter of North Wagga's first policeman Constable Gilltrap and the highly regarded nurse Gilltrap, and great-granddaughter of the pioneering Bartholemew family of Burra near Tumbarumba.
She grew up in both Wagga and Lake Cargelligo where her mother had a women's clothing store and where she learned to be a seamstress.
After leaving Lake Cargelligo, Shirley married stock agent Dick Gorman in Wagga where they later established the stock agency of Gorman and Taber.
Dick was elected to Wagga City Council, later becoming mayor. As mayoress, Shirley was very active in community projects and also represented Wagga in Leavenworth, Wagga's sister city in America.
Shirley and Louise Blackett began the Children's Theatre Workshop in the basement of the Wagga Civic Theatre which still functions to this day. Most of the costumes used were made by Shirley and are still in use today.
After selling the stock agency, Dick and Shirley purchased oyster leases in Yamba on the NSW North Coast and with their four children grew this business, later establishing a waterfront seafood sales and an outstanding seafood restaurant managed by daughter Gaye, all the while growing oysters in both the Sandon and Clarence rivers.
Dick was elected to Maclean Shire Council where he served as an alderman. Shirley managed the wholesale oyster sales usually starting at 4am opening oysters for the many restaurants they supplied. Definitely not a fun job.
Following Dick's death and the expiry of the lease where their restaurant and processing facility was, Shirley retired. She was a very talented artist and spent much of her time painting pictures or visiting her children and grandchildren.
Shirley will always be remembered as a highly intelligent, extraordinarily hard worker and a devoted mother to her family with a friendly open manner to all.
Ray Peck asserts that Australia can and should do more to avert so-called "global warming" ("Australia has part to play", The Weekend Advertiser, August 27).
He concludes on the hopeful note that we might even be able to "rekindle" the cancelled US-China climate working group due to Australia's "improved relations with China".
He'd have to refresh my memory about that improvement - I think I must have blinked. But I'd recommend his notion as a good indicator of the tenuous sensibility about the real world shared by the Chicken Littles of climate panic.
China cancelled the climate working group, by the way, because Nancy Pelosi had the unmitigated gall to visit Taiwan; so, Australia - apparently Beijing's new BFF - could best "rekindle" China's famous global bonhomie just by getting everyone to agree to throw Taiwan under the bus. Easy as!
