The Labor government's Climate Change Bill, with its inadequate 43 per cent emissions reduction target, has passed the House of Representatives.
The Greens wanted more. They put forward some worthwhile amendments. But they did not try to block the Bill.
We all know a reduction of emissions by 43 per cent by 2030, compared to the base year 2005, is inadequate. But it is better than the feeble 26-28 per cent target of the Coalition, as Ralph Evans pointed out in Pearls and Irritations.
The difference between the election policies of the Greens and Labor was that Labor was seeking to form government. Instead, the Greens stuck to their science-based policies. Labor compromised to avoid losing its coal seats.
Targets have symbolic value, but the important thing now is to get on with actions to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. There is a huge agenda of things to do to reduce Australia's greenhouse gas emissions.
The government is proceeding with its $20 billion "powering the nation" plan. This will strengthen the electricity grid so it can handle much larger amounts of power from renewable sources.
Bruce Mountain, a leading energy economist at Victoria University, says that to achieve Labor's 43 per cent emissions reduction largely through the electricity system, Australia needs to add 45 gigawatts of wind and solar generation and 15GW of storage by the end of this decade.
The government has another string to its bow, the "safeguard mechanism". This was introduced by Greg Hunt when he was minister for the environment but neutered by his colleagues. The framework still exists. It covers the 215 largest-emitting plants, which accounted for 27 per cent of Australia's greenhouse gas emissions in 2021.
From mid-2023, Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen intends to use the safeguard mechanism to force the major emitters to reduce their emissions, which as Alan Kohler points out, won't be easy.
A third string to the bow is the multi-billion-dollar Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF), which dates from the Abbott era. It issues "units"' for approved emissions abatement projects, like the credits of the safeguard mechanism.
Mr Bowen has appointed former chief scientist Ian Chubb to review the ERF. If its integrity can be restored, the ERF should produce major gains by promoting the sequestering of carbon in soils or permanent forests, or through industrial emissions reduction.
Sensibly, the Greens have called for a ban on all new fossil fuel projects, an idea rejected by Labor as too damaging to the economy, but in truth to hold on to their coal seats. Perhaps more likely to be accepted is another idea from the Greens: an amendment to the federal Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act of 1999.
Experts like Brendan Sydes of the University of Melbourne and his colleagues, writing in The Conversation, say the EPBC Act has not been particularly effective in protecting wetlands, threatened species or other aspects of the environment. Introducing a new trigger might best be combined with a full overhaul of the Act.
Transport accounts for 18 per cent of Australia's greenhouse gas emissions, and the amount is growing. Giles Parkinson reports in RenewEconomy that only 2 per cent of cars sold here are electric, compared to a world average of 14 per cent.
Now, at last, Mr Bowen is at least working on introducing fuel efficiency standards. The new standards will encourage them to boost electric vehicle sales.
There is lots more to do, the best of which the Greens and Teals could possibly back, depending on the detail.
More federal and state assistance could go to decarbonising industries like zinc and aluminium (and possibly steel) and to establishment of entirely new industries such as green hydrogen and ammonia.
Buildings, including houses, should be made more energy efficient.
Everything possible should be electrified, for instance the heating of homes, offices and many industrial processes. Green electricity will then displace a lot of gas and some oil and coal.
Climate change is a global crisis affecting all of us. We need to pull every lever available to try to meet the Paris goals.
The Greens and Teals, working constructively, have the potential to nudge the government to much more than 43 per cent emissions reduction by 2030.
