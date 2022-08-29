Wagga real estate agents have voiced their opposition to a Greens-led push to freeze rent costs for two years.
The federal Greens have called for the nationwide emergency freeze, which would prevent landlords from increasing rents, as a way to combat skyrocketing rental costs and the growing housing affordability crisis.
Advertisement
Wagga deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon confirmed her support for the proposal and said there was "a real emergency around housing availability". "Because of that we need an emergency response," Cr McKinnon said.
However, real estate agents say the move could worsen the housing crisis.
PRDnationwide Real Estate Wagga principal Simon Freemantle said a two-year freeze on rental prices without a freeze on other things would be a recipe for disaster.
"Today we currently have a zero per cent vacancy in our office," Mr Freemantle said.
"That is the first time in my history with this office, which dates back to 1989, that we have had a zero per cent vacancy rate.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"That is caused by the interference of making things more difficult to become landlords or investors to provide rental housing."
"If you put a cap on the rental prices whilst other things aren't capped, like the cost of insurance, the cost of maintenance, interest rates potentially going up, you influence people's desire to become landlords and therefore reduce the number of properties available again and you'll make the market worse."
Macarthur Real Estate director Mark Macarthur said while there is a housing crisis, he agrees a two-year cap is not the way to go. "To get more houses we need more investors, we need more landlords and the only way to do that is ensure that the rental return is sufficient for the landlord to have a benefit," Mr Macarthur said.
"In Wagga, we definitely need to look at getting more social housing. I think with the rent increase we need more high-dwelling residential and multi-dwelling residential properties that allow people to get into something that's more affordable."
Cr McKinnon said the housing crisis has placed landlords in a prime position to take advantage of tenants.
"I've also heard examples where, because tenants have made complaints about dew and dampness in the house, landlords have then just given them notice, kicking those people out and then bringing in new tenants to live in the same conditions," she said.
Housing affordability isn't just causing uncertainty among residents but also local business owners, according to Cr McKinnon.
"I have had quite a few discussions with employers who have needed staff, recruited them but haven't been able to bring them to Wagga as they can't find a house for them," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.