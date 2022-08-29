A who's who of the city's businessmen and women turned out on Saturday to celebrate the Wagga Business Chamber's annual Golden Crow Awards.
A variety of businesses - from a funeral home to an auditor to an oil company - were named as winners of the 15 awards on the night.
This year's Golden Crow Award went to Big Springs Water, with chamber president Jennifer Hand saying: "Big Springs have not only demonstrated excellence in business, they have also demonstrated that this can be done alongside achieving environmental and community outcomes at the same time."
The Outstanding Start Up award went to Sarah Humphries, 31, and her business, Small Stars.
Small Stars is a multi-sports program designed to get toddlers active and it is the first time the business entered the Golden Crow Awards. "To have your hard work recognised is humbling, it's a huge honour," Mrs Humphries said.
"You get feedback from customers, but to actually have it recognised from something like the business chamber really solidifies that you're doing something good and you're on the right track.
"It gives you the confidence to continue to grow."
The business's success is all the more impressive given it started out as a side hustle for a busy mother.
"When I had the idea I thought maybe one or two days ... but I had a free trial day and it booked out in less than 24 hours," Mrs Humphries said.
"So, we started with nine sessions a week and that's grown to 12 sessions a week with a significant wait list ... something I thought was a little side business is well and truly full time, keeping me super busy."
Mrs Humphries is working with the PCYC on moving into its new building and is looking into franchising for the future, but she is also mindful of not growing too big, too quickly.
"It's super exciting and a bit nerve-wracking, there's lots of plans for growth, but it's making sure we do it all right," she said.
The Outstanding Employee award went to Alan Harris McDonald funeral director Gemma Lamont.
It was Mrs Lamont's ambition to work in the industry ever since doing work experience at Alan Harris McDonald as a high school student and she got her chance two years ago.
"It's something I always wanted to do after that work experience, but trying to get into the industry, they're often older, male, or a lot of funeral homes are family owned," said Mrs Lamont, 28. "It was quite hard, a lot of years of applying."
"Giving that closure to families, also providing a very custom, personalised funeral for every individual is very rewarding.
"I was pretty surprised and very honoured. I have to thank my workplace, working with a group of people who are great to work with makes it easier to do what we do. It's the small things ... listening to the families on what they want and personalising that."
Alan Harris McDonald also won the Excellence in Business Ethics award and manager Joshua Paul said the awards were a testament to the company's values. Creating a good work atmosphere was reflected in the service they gave the community, he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
