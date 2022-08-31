Plans to build a bigger levee around Wagga's most flood-prone suburb are finally back on track, but some residents are adamant the planned upgrade won't be enough to protect their homes.
Wagga City Council has relaunched feasibility studies for the construction of a levee capable of protecting North Wagga from one-in-20-year floods.
The project had been delayed for years while a peer review of the original plans took place, due to residents demanding a more substantial upgrade.
The review ultimately suggested no major changes to the strategy, stating there was no reason for the suburb to receive the one-in-100-year protection some had been fighting for.
North Wagga Residents Association treasurer Fiona Ziff said the community was "shellshocked" and should have been consulted before a decision was made.
Ms Ziff said a one-in-50-year levee would be a good compromise for the suburb, but it wasn't considered in the review.
"All residents want is for a range of levees to be considered, rather than being told that because a one-in-100 isn't suitable, the next best thing is a one-in-20 levee," she said.
"There is nothing sound about this argument and the one-in-20 is simply not high enough and will not relieve residents of the financial and social trauma they are suffering."
North Wagga was given a one-in-20-year levee in 1983, but the level of protection has since been downgraded to one-in-eight.
The levee has been over-topped multiple times since its construction, including during the devastating 2012 Wagga flood when hundreds of homes were inundated.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said it was vital for the council to crack on with the feasibility study and finally improve the suburb's flood protection.
"We've been through all the processes, the peer review has been done, we need to move on ... and get some results so we can get some protection in place for North Wagga as soon as possible," he said.
Cr Tout said the feasibility study would only be looking into the construction of a one-in-20-year levee, but there was "nothing stopping" residents from using the consultation period to lobby for a one-in-50-year levee.
North Wagga Residents Association member Michael Friend agreed the levee should be built as soon as possible but said the council should have included one-in-50-year protection in the feasibility study.
"We've waited so long for a new levee, we think waiting a few more months is worth it if it means we get the chance to have a much better level of protection," he said.
The suburb's residents have been backed by Member for Wagga Joe McGirr, who said the one-in-50-year option would have been a "good step forward".
"I'm hopeful that in the course of doing that study, the residents of North Wagga can continue advocating for a one-in-50 levee and I would be happy to support them in doing that," he said.
The feasibility studies are expected to take place over the next 12 to 15 months.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
