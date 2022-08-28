The Riverina League's longest premiership drought continues after Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes were eliminated from this years finals series at the hands of Turvey Park.
MCUE coach Jeremy Rowe was deflated after the game and said that his side's performance was disappointing.
Advertisement
"It's definitely devastating and you have to call a spade a spade," Rowe said.
"Whilst you're always careful to be not be overly emotional when you are right at the peak of the way that you are feeling, if there is anyone within our club that is not really disappointed today I'd be surprised."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Although beating the Bulldogs just last Saturday, the Goannas were clearly outclassed after quarter time with Rowe praising the way Turvey had bounced back after last week's loss.
"Turvey were absolutely terrific today and they certainly won our respect in the last few outings that we've played against them," he said.
"Even in our win last week I thought wow they've come a long way and the way that they played today was like a battled hardened finals side when in fact they have only been given their first taste for a long time.
"So absolute credit to Zoc (Michael Mazzocchi) and his group for the level of footy that they operated at today, but on the flip side it was incredibly disappointing on our behalf."
The Goannas have had their challenges this year and it is has been well-reported that they have used 48 players in first grade this season.
Despite the challenges faced, Rowe believed that his side was more than prepared to take victory against the Bulldogs.
"I know it has been one of those seasons where you've always felt that you were chasing your best footy and you were chasing your best side and we've had so many challenges and so many obstacles," he said.
"But if I'm looking at the team that we had on the paddock today and it was good enough and if I'm looking at our preparations in recent times, we've prepared to the minute.
"We caught up as a group including the travelling players yesterday and had a little training session and went through our roles and went through some vision.
"Even our pre-match preparation today, you just got that vibe that our group was ready."
Although going into quarter time with a four point lead and kicked the first of the second, Rowe said that from that point forward his side were simply beaten by a better side.
"I thought our first quarter was decent and we kicked the opening one of the second," he said.
"We were displaying a lot of behaviours that would carry us a fair way and hold us in good stead.
Advertisement
"But ultimately when the game came at us and Turvey came at us, they were better in the big moments.
"They ran harder, they worked harder and they out-hustled us."
The loss marks another premature end to the season for the Goannas with Rowe admitting they would need to do some self-reflection as to why they haven't been able to lift their performances in the games that matter.
"We've got to self-reflect and sort of just wonder why I suppose we as a first grade unit keep getting to the first or second week of the finals series and finding a way to put forward our worst footy when it should be our best," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.