The Daily Advertiser

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastakes coach Jeremy Rowe left disappointed following elimination final loss to Turvey Park

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 28 2022 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MCUE's Nick Collins is tackled by Turvey Park's Ethan Weidemann during the Goannas 42-point loss to the Bulldogs on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

The Riverina League's longest premiership drought continues after Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes were eliminated from this years finals series at the hands of Turvey Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.