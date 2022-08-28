NORTH Wagga coach Cayden Winter leaves the Saints' coaching post beaten but certainly not disgraced.
After three long anticlimactic years, North Wagga's premiership defence finally came to a close courtesy of a 28-point loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek in the first semi-final at Langtry Oval.
Advertisement
In typical North Wagga fashion, they did not die wondering and took the game on, making strong headway in the final term against the breeze but the damage had been done.
Winter steps down after three years and two seasons in charge and has nothing but fond memories of his coaching experience.
"I've definitely enjoyed the experience," he said.
"Something different, something I wanted to get into eventually, I took it on earlier than I would have expected but I've absolutely loved it.
"It grows you as a person and you can talk in front of groups, it's just been awesome. The boys have got right behind me, which is great."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Winter acknowledged the Saints didn't start Sunday's game well enough.
"I thought when we had the wind in the first quarter that we probably dinked around it across half-forward too much instead of going long and direct and then when they had the wind, they put it on the scoreboard and we couldn't peg it back," he said.
"We missed our opportunities early in the third and then the fourth, we threw everything at them but it wasn't enough unfortunately."
Winter said he had nothing but praise for the North Wagga group, from the under 17s through to his most experienced players.
"You can't question any of the boy's endeavour or their will to try and win games of footy this year," he said.
"From the 17-year-olds all the way up to the older blokes, their endeavour at the footy is second to none so I'm really proud of them in that sense."
The Saints also farewelled 2019 premiership coach Kirk Hamblin by chairing him off the ground in the final game of his career.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.