Injuries add further pain to Temora's loss

Temora's first finals appearance in 14 years certainly did not go to plan.
Not only did the Dragons fall to a 24-18 loss to Young at Alfred Oval on Sunday, but suffered two serious injuries in the process.
Advertisement
Hooker Hayden Lomax will continue to have nightmares about trips to Young after reeling out of a tackle 24 minutes into the qualifying final and he played no further part with a knee complaint.
It's the same ground he suffered a dislocated wrist at earlier this season.
Then Dragons winger Drew Robinson was taken away in an ambulance with a suspected broken leg.
The game was delayed by more than 20 minutes for Robinson to receive treatment after being tackled over the dead ball line by Young fullback Nic Hall.
Captain-coach Josh McCrone thought Lomax's injury had a massive impact.
"I thought it was a massive effort after losing Hayden, who is an integral part of the way we play," McCrone said.
"The way he defends in the middle, as we are undersized and he's a really good defender, is really tough but we moved on from that and I thought we finished the better team."
READ MORE
Young were able to jump out to a 24-6 lead midway through the second half before Temora started to mount a comeback that never quite looked like it was going to arrive in time.
McCrone is also looking to stiffen up their defence when they play for their season against Tumut at Nixon Park on Saturday.
"We created enough opportunities to win that game of footy but we just have to be better defensively at times," he said.
"There were some really soft tries there and that is disappointing."
Both Young's second half tries, where Mitch Cornish broke out of a tackle to plant the ball down and James Woolford's effort to go over from dummy half, disappointed McCrone.
However he is confident the side can regroup at home as they look to make it three wins over Tumut for the season.
The Blues, who stormed into the clash with a 44-10 win over Kangaroos, have fallen four points short in both of their match ups this season.
"Tumut are a totally different kettle of fish with the way they play," McCrone said.
Advertisement
"Young are a bit unique with the way they move the ball with the Cornish boys there and Nic Hall at the back. It's pretty impressive with the way they move the ball with such a big forward pack while Tumut are more centred around their play from their hooker (Lachlan Bristow).
"Everything comes from there so we will work on that this week."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.