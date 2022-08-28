The Daily Advertiser

Young repeats dose to set up shot at grand final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 28 2022 - 9:00am
Blake Hewitt is upended in Young's win over Temora on Sunday to set up a clash with Gundagai. Picture by Les Smtih

Young made it two wins in as many weeks over Temora to set up a clash with Gundagai for a place in the Group Nine grand final.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

