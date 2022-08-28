Young repeats dose to set up shot at grand final

Young made it two wins in as many weeks over Temora to set up a clash with Gundagai for a place in the Group Nine grand final.
After getting the better of the Dragons last week to ensure home ground advantage to start the semi-finals, the Cherrypickers didn't let the opportunity slip at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
Advertisement
Instead tries either side of half-time had Young on the front foot.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish was pleased to take a 24-18 victory to gives themselves two bites of the grand final cherry.
"You can see you have to complete against Temora as we had some lapses when they scored some tries on the back of penalties and drop ball but when we roll the sleeves up and play some consistent footy we can score some points," Cornish said.
"It was lucky we got a lead this time as they came home strong."
READ MORE
After a nervy start from both sides, the first points came out of nowhere as James Stewart outsmarted the Young defence to go over untouched from 50 metres out after eight minutes.
Young responded when a clever offload from Tyler Cornish found Jayke Hogan and he forced his way over to level things after 22 minutes.
Some Nic Hall brilliance gave Young the lead heading into half-time as he plucked a Mitch Cornish bomb under plenty of pressure before a quick offload to Angus Smith, who in turn found Jake Veney put them in front 12-6.
Cornish thought it was a massive momentum in the game.
"That's the sort of player he is - he can pull something out of nothing and it's good to have those players in your side," he said.
"It is just effort and that's what you need in finals. If he's not there and if Gus isn't there to push up and get the offload and Veney isn't there to push up on Gus then we don't score. It was just an effort try."
Young extended their lead five minutes after the break as Mitch Cornish showed plenty of strength to break out of a tackle and plant the ball down.
Temora were able to force a drop out only for Tyler Cornish to bat short restart back and after a penalty the Cherrypickers went the length as James Woolford went over from dummy half to make iyt 24-6.
The Dragons responded as Josh McCrone found Joel Kelly with a cut out ball and a sideline conversion from Hamish Starr made it a 12-point game with 20 minutes left.
The game was then stopped for more than 20 minutes as Dragons winger Drew Robinson was taken away in an ambulance with a suspected broken leg after being tackled over the dead ball line.
Advertisement
Temora were able to capitalise on Jesse Corcoran being sin binned late when Kris Rands charged over with 50 seconds left on the clock and despite a kick conversion from Starr it was to be the last play of the game.
While pleased to come away with the win, Cornish is looking for a stronger finish after setting up a good advantage.
"When we got ahead of them too much that is when we have to realise we need to be better, keep completing and not trying to just score tries as that's when we throw that extra pass, drop the ball and they get back down the field and score," he said.
"That can change a game so when we get a good lead we just need to maintain that and complete."
Neither Nayah Freeman (shoulder) nor Jake Walker (head knock) were able to finish the game.
However Cornish doesn't believe either is too serious.
Advertisement
"I think they will be right," he said.
"Nayah said he feels fine but Boro (Navori) is back now and could potentially fill in a spot and we've got good middles and reggies so we can fill spots if we need to."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.